The newly added "Raider's Requiem" contains "Crusadia Equimax" - a key card for "Crusadia" Decks - as well as Kaiba's powerful Trap Card "Ring of Destruction" that was used in the manga!

"Raidraptor - Force Strix" and "Dimensional Fissure" are also included!

For a limited time only, we are giving out 500 Gems for the new BOX release celebration campaign!

Check out the in-game notification for more details!

