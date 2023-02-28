Patch 1.0.4

This patch is mostly intended to make the game a little more accessible from the start. Some things weren't really explained before... and now they are!

Quality of Life:

Changed the narrated explanations for the shop, the wave, the level up scene and the level select map to only play once on your account, so you no longer have to listen to that every run.

Added narrated explanation for the correct facing for melee weapons (plays on the first wave the regular explanation doesn't play, so either 1 or 2)

Added narrated explanation for how to lock the shop (plays on the first shop the regular explanation doesn't play, so either 1 or 2)

Added narrated explanation for how modifiers work (plays on the first shop none of the other two explanations play, but only if you have a modifier, so can be at any stage)

The Reroll button now turns black/white when you don't have enough money to reroll