Patch 1.0.4

This patch is mostly intended to make the game a little more accessible from the start. Some things weren't really explained before... and now they are!
Quality of Life:
Changed the narrated explanations for the shop, the wave, the level up scene and the level select map to only play once on your account, so you no longer have to listen to that every run.
Added narrated explanation for the correct facing for melee weapons (plays on the first wave the regular explanation doesn't play, so either 1 or 2)
Added narrated explanation for how to lock the shop (plays on the first shop the regular explanation doesn't play, so either 1 or 2)
Added narrated explanation for how modifiers work (plays on the first shop none of the other two explanations play, but only if you have a modifier, so can be at any stage)
The Reroll button now turns black/white when you don't have enough money to reroll
Touch screen controls should now properly hide when you're not using them
Fixes:
Changed the rounding of the stats of shop items, now that they can be influenced my modifiers. That means you should no longer see items giving '0 Health', when they're supposed to say '-0.5 Health'
Flint, Blaze and Malika are now correctly immune to fire hazards once more
Balance:
- Reworked most of the common items and a handful of uncommon items. Most common items now either have no downsides, or very small downsides. Their upsides and costs have been adjusted accordingly. This should mean you need to make fewer hard decisions early on. The stronger, more unique items will always have a trade off, so they're not just auto-buy whenever you see them, but actually rely on what build you're going for.
