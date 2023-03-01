Patch 0.7.0

tl;dr; New character, new ability, more Gambit levels, new relics, particles, and keyboard key bindings
Note from the Dev
Hi All,
This patch is a bit of a mixed bag, but adds in more content as well as more quality of life features you would expect in a full $3 game made by a solo dev like myself. I've also dropped last number from my patch versioning so #.#.#.# to #.#.# (0.7.0 and not 0.7.0.0). My goal here is to more accurately communicate when I've completed the scope for the next patch.
Speaking of next patches, I've scoped out my goals for Chess Survivors to be fully release. This works out to be 3 more major patches and then a massive final patch to get us to 1.0.0 launch. I will be making a separate post later this week with an updated timeline and general description for each major patch.
Godot (the engine I built the game in) just dropped a massive 4.0 update, I strongly considered upgrading Chess Survivors to it. But I've against that, in order to focus on getting this game completed in a timely manner. Watch my most recent video for more info on this decisions:
As always, thank you for playing my little indie game, it warms my heart to read your positive reviews and hear your ideas in the Chess Survivor Discord.
Much love,
Aarimous
Patch Notes
New Content and Features:
- Added 5 new Gambit Challenge levels
- New achievement for winning the Game on the 10th Gambit level
- New character The Real Knight unlocked at Level 7
- New Achievement for winning the game as The Real Knight
- New ability nightmare
- 5 new relics some of which are unlocked through in game progression XP
- New button to play as a randomly unlocked character
- Added new run settings like total damage delt, total healing done, and number of enemies killed
- Added settings to players can now remap keyboard controls and controller controls. Please let me know if there are any other control mapping things I missed.
- Added on death particles to enemies which will explode out based on the angle of impact from the entity that delt damage to the enemy.
Balance Changes:
- Lowered the player progression XP needed to progress player levels
- Reworked Steadfast Protector relic to now always provide 1 damage reduction. Previously reduced 3 damage when not moving. This felt clumsy and overly complicated.
- Sneezy Ghost increased base health from 20 to 22
Bug Fixes and Misc:
- UI Fix: Healing will now only be applied up to the max heal. So if you are already at full heal the green healing text will no longer appear. This is only a display change as this is already how healing worked.
- Fixed a bug where the Ability Damage Scale moodier was not correctly applying to some abilities
- Attempted to fix a bug where the Dice ability was creating strange visual glitches when spawning. This ability still does lag the first time it spawns, but that will be addressed in a future patch.
- Fixed an issue where the main menu music and in game sound track were not changing correctly
- Probably some other bug or changes, but at this point I can’t remember them
Changed files in this update