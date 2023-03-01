Patch 0.7.0

tl;dr; New character, new ability, more Gambit levels, new relics, particles, and keyboard key bindings

Note from the Dev

Hi All,

This patch is a bit of a mixed bag, but adds in more content as well as more quality of life features you would expect in a full $3 game made by a solo dev like myself. I've also dropped last number from my patch versioning so #.#.#.# to #.#.# (0.7.0 and not 0.7.0.0). My goal here is to more accurately communicate when I've completed the scope for the next patch.

Speaking of next patches, I've scoped out my goals for Chess Survivors to be fully release. This works out to be 3 more major patches and then a massive final patch to get us to 1.0.0 launch. I will be making a separate post later this week with an updated timeline and general description for each major patch.

Godot (the engine I built the game in) just dropped a massive 4.0 update, I strongly considered upgrading Chess Survivors to it. But I've against that, in order to focus on getting this game completed in a timely manner. Watch my most recent video for more info on this decisions:



As always, thank you for playing my little indie game, it warms my heart to read your positive reviews and hear your ideas in the Chess Survivor Discord.

Much love,

Aarimous

Patch Notes

New Content and Features:

Added 5 new Gambit Challenge levels

New achievement for winning the Game on the 10th Gambit level

New character The Real Knight unlocked at Level 7

New Achievement for winning the game as The Real Knight

New ability nightmare

5 new relics some of which are unlocked through in game progression XP

New button to play as a randomly unlocked character

Added new run settings like total damage delt, total healing done, and number of enemies killed

Added settings to players can now remap keyboard controls and controller controls. Please let me know if there are any other control mapping things I missed.

Added on death particles to enemies which will explode out based on the angle of impact from the entity that delt damage to the enemy.

Balance Changes:

Lowered the player progression XP needed to progress player levels

Reworked Steadfast Protector relic to now always provide 1 damage reduction. Previously reduced 3 damage when not moving. This felt clumsy and overly complicated.

Sneezy Ghost increased base health from 20 to 22

Bug Fixes and Misc: