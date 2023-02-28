Patch alpha-00043 & Dev Update

Hello everyone

I had some things to sort out and figure out what my action plan was going to be for the future of Kings Shire. While I always knew I would continue to work on it, I had a lot to figure out.

The failed attempt to get funding through Kickstarter made me think extensively about the current state of the game. In the end, I think it was just too early and a lot of mechanics weren't fleshed out enough yet.

Development will continue, but only slowly. The plan for now is to improve the features that are already there, including some major revisions like with the AI system and castle building, which is a first overhaul in this update, performance tweaks and overall improvements until the current scope is pretty polished.

Update alpha-00043

This is the first major update for the demo I've worked on since Christmas. The change list isn't long, these changes took a lot of time but should be a huge improvment.

I completely reworked the placement of castle parts to make it more intuitive. Now you can hold and drag to change the size in certain directions and size changes for the Stairs, for example is now done with 1 key instead of 3. This should hopfully make it easier for you to build your Castle.



With the help of the 3D Artist we also improved how the already placed but not yet built Castle parts look. Furthermore he also finished work on the model for the Stonequarry, which we now replaced the placeholder stonequarry with.

I have also started to work on performance optimizations, nothing to big yet but it's a start.

Performance will be the main focus for the next update.

Changes