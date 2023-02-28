Chrono Ark EA 2.0 Alpha - Leryn

Hello, Fellow Arkers! Chrono Ark has been updated to version 2.0 Alpha!
We’re sorry to announce that the development period of the Main Story has been extended. Therefore, we have released the Alpha version of 2.0 to add some of the 2.0 content in advance.
We are spending a lot of effort into making the Main Story as good as it can be, so we ask for your patience once again. ːsteamhappyː
Main Update Features
New Character 'Leryn'
The new character ‘Leryn’ joins the fray!
She is a support character who utilizes special barriers.
Also, there are new records related to Leryn. Unlock Leryn by viewing the record on how she became part of the Investigation Team!
New Content ‘Blood Mist’
‘Blood Mist’ is a new system that lets you raise the difficulty of your playthrough in each campfire.
‘Blood Mist’ is consisted of 4 levels, and each level presents a higher difficulty.
At the cost of increasing difficulty, the game will offer better rewards, so make sure to give it a try!
Patch Notes
New Content
- Added new character ‘Leryn’
- Added ‘Blood Mist’ system
- Added 30 new Relics, reworked 18 existing Relics
- Added 1 new Lucy Skill
- Added 5 new Lucy Draw Skills
- Added 1 new skill each for Hein, Selena, Helia
- Added 4 new Equipment
- Added 3 Records
Balance
General
- Ally skills with debuffs will now apply debuffs even if they miss.
- Relic Pouches now show 2->3 Relics when used.
- When combining 2 Relics in the campfire, show 2->4 Relics.
- When fighting the Final Boss on Normal Difficulty, remove the buff selection on 1st and 2nd phase summons.
Selena, Helia
- Passive : Changed so that when one character takes fatal damage, the other receives only half of the damage as Pain damage.
- Observation : Removed discard after 2 turns effect
- Added 1 Skill Upgrade each, changed Helia’s Skill Upgrade.
- Added 1 new skill for each character.
- The following skills have been adjusted or reworked.
Flame Arrow
Shooting Star
Blessing of the Stars
Dark Sun
Dark Moon
Power of the Full Moon
Solarbolt
Flame Eruption
Tears of the Sun
Tears of the Moon
Ilya
- Thunder Burst Ascension, Thunder Skyfall Descend : Added cost reduction to skill drawn by Sheathe effect.
- Frostbite Debuff : Reduced damage
Joey
- Self-destructing Healing Drone : Removed maximum activation limit
- Strawberry-flavored Tablet : Now removes 1 random debuff of any type instead of only Weakening
- Weakening Smog : Added Once and Swiftness, Cost 2->1
Hein
- Increased base critical chance
- Blood Reflux : Removed Innate, Cost 1->0
- Intimidation : Added Armor reduction effect.
- Rage : Cost 1->0, No longer hurts caster by 50%, only recasts skills that are 2 cost or below.
- Mutilate : Prioritizes enemies with the lowest health.
- End of the Line : Removed the caster’s health below 40% condition, added a new effect that lets you deal 100% of Attack Power as additional damage when at Death’s Door.
- Assault Slash : Damage 100% -> 120%, Countdown 0 -> 1
- New Skill : Added ‘Endless Rage’.
- Blade Grinder : Changed effect.
Ironheart
- Absolute Defense : Added maximum 5 hits per turn limit.
- Heal me!: Changed skill effect.
Miss Chain
- Dismantle Armor: Now applies 5 debuff stacks and removes 1 stack when damaged, Armor reduction buffed to 50%.
Lian
- Retribution : Damage 135% -> 145%
Pressel
- Divine Revelation : Changed effect.
Lucy
- Lucy’s Necklace has been buffed.
- Tumble : Exclude one of 3 -> 2 random skills from the deck.
- Search : Added Swiftness.
Relic Adjustments
- Memory Fragment : Cost reduction changed to 2 -> 1.
- Dark Magician’s Skill : Enemy receiving damage increased to 20% -> 25%.
- Sun Shard, Moon Shard : Changed set bonus effect.
- Bag of Potions : Added Relic Inventory +1 effect.
- Witch's Curse : Effect activates every 3 -> 2 turns
- Atomic Reactor : Effect activates every 3 -> 2 turns
- Purifying Crystal : Lucy Skill created by this Relic now costs 1->0
- Shark Fin : View 4 -> 5 Equipment
- Yummy Carrot : View 4 -> 6 Lucy Skills
Relic Reworks
- Vigil of an Old Hero
- Glowing Stone
- Fog Totem
- Cursed Pharos Mask
- Black Rabbit Doll
- Librarian's Journal
- Lost Research Journal
- Thorny Stem
- Shadow Orb
- Quick Focus
Fixes
Fixed an issue where Taunt status applied to enemies by skills were different from other Taunt status.
Fixed awkward or unnatural parts in some parts of the Main Story.
- Restored Memories
- Towards the Finale
- Victory or Death
- Replica
.....and one more thing!
Preview for the 20th Investigator ‘Momori’!
