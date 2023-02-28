Chrono Ark EA 2.0 Alpha - Leryn



Hello, Fellow Arkers! Chrono Ark has been updated to version 2.0 Alpha!

We’re sorry to announce that the development period of the Main Story has been extended. Therefore, we have released the Alpha version of 2.0 to add some of the 2.0 content in advance.

We are spending a lot of effort into making the Main Story as good as it can be, so we ask for your patience once again. ːsteamhappyː



New Character 'Leryn'



The new character ‘Leryn’ joins the fray!

She is a support character who utilizes special barriers.

Also, there are new records related to Leryn. Unlock Leryn by viewing the record on how she became part of the Investigation Team!

New Content ‘Blood Mist’



‘Blood Mist’ is a new system that lets you raise the difficulty of your playthrough in each campfire.

‘Blood Mist’ is consisted of 4 levels, and each level presents a higher difficulty.

At the cost of increasing difficulty, the game will offer better rewards, so make sure to give it a try!



Patch Notes

New Content

Added new character ‘Leryn’

Added ‘Blood Mist’ system

Added 30 new Relics, reworked 18 existing Relics

Added 1 new Lucy Skill

Added 5 new Lucy Draw Skills

Added 1 new skill each for Hein, Selena, Helia

Added 4 new Equipment

Added 3 Records

Balance

General

Ally skills with debuffs will now apply debuffs even if they miss.

Relic Pouches now show 2->3 Relics when used.

When combining 2 Relics in the campfire, show 2->4 Relics.

When fighting the Final Boss on Normal Difficulty, remove the buff selection on 1st and 2nd phase summons.

Selena, Helia

Passive : Changed so that when one character takes fatal damage, the other receives only half of the damage as Pain damage.

Observation : Removed discard after 2 turns effect

Added 1 Skill Upgrade each, changed Helia’s Skill Upgrade.

Added 1 new skill for each character.

The following skills have been adjusted or reworked.

Flame Arrow

Shooting Star

Blessing of the Stars

Dark Sun

Dark Moon

Power of the Full Moon

Solarbolt

Flame Eruption

Tears of the Sun

Tears of the Moon

Ilya

Thunder Burst Ascension, Thunder Skyfall Descend : Added cost reduction to skill drawn by Sheathe effect.

Frostbite Debuff : Reduced damage

Joey

Self-destructing Healing Drone : Removed maximum activation limit

Strawberry-flavored Tablet : Now removes 1 random debuff of any type instead of only Weakening

Weakening Smog : Added Once and Swiftness, Cost 2->1

Hein

Increased base critical chance

Blood Reflux : Removed Innate, Cost 1->0

Intimidation : Added Armor reduction effect.

Rage : Cost 1->0, No longer hurts caster by 50%, only recasts skills that are 2 cost or below.

Mutilate : Prioritizes enemies with the lowest health.

End of the Line : Removed the caster’s health below 40% condition, added a new effect that lets you deal 100% of Attack Power as additional damage when at Death’s Door.

Assault Slash : Damage 100% -> 120%, Countdown 0 -> 1

New Skill : Added ‘Endless Rage’.

Blade Grinder : Changed effect.

Ironheart

Absolute Defense : Added maximum 5 hits per turn limit.

Heal me!: Changed skill effect.

Miss Chain

Dismantle Armor: Now applies 5 debuff stacks and removes 1 stack when damaged, Armor reduction buffed to 50%.

Lian

Retribution : Damage 135% -> 145%

Pressel

Divine Revelation : Changed effect.

Lucy

Lucy’s Necklace has been buffed.

Tumble : Exclude one of 3 -> 2 random skills from the deck.

Search : Added Swiftness.

Relic Adjustments

Memory Fragment : Cost reduction changed to 2 -> 1.

Dark Magician’s Skill : Enemy receiving damage increased to 20% -> 25%.

Sun Shard, Moon Shard : Changed set bonus effect.

Bag of Potions : Added Relic Inventory +1 effect.

Witch's Curse : Effect activates every 3 -> 2 turns

Atomic Reactor : Effect activates every 3 -> 2 turns

Purifying Crystal : Lucy Skill created by this Relic now costs 1->0

Shark Fin : View 4 -> 5 Equipment

Yummy Carrot : View 4 -> 6 Lucy Skills

Relic Reworks

Vigil of an Old Hero

Glowing Stone

Fog Totem

Cursed Pharos Mask

Black Rabbit Doll

Librarian's Journal

Lost Research Journal

Thorny Stem

Shadow Orb

Quick Focus

Fixes

Fixed an issue where Taunt status applied to enemies by skills were different from other Taunt status.

Fixed awkward or unnatural parts in some parts of the Main Story.

Restored Memories

Towards the Finale

Victory or Death

Replica

.....and one more thing!

Preview for the 20th Investigator ‘Momori’!

