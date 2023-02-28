New girl, upgrades and new places! + Lot of changes!

Hello Lewd Tribe,

The new update for My Escort Company is now online adding a new girl to the game! We also refined a lot of systems to make it way easier next time to add a girl (it was kinda tricky). We also improved a lot of other systems so... I highly recommend to delete your save (from the Settings of the game) to avoid bugs!

What's New?

NEW GIRL - Kanaye is joining the crew! You can now recruit it if you unlocked the Condo Area!

NEW AREA - A new area is available, the CONDO. Buy your condo in the upgrade panel to be able to recruit Kanaye but it's also adding 2 new places to your territory!

NEW - City Upgrades: Extend your territory, work with the different businesses in the city like The Restaurant and The Clothing Shop in Downtown but also unlock new areas!

NEW - Extended tutoriel. We added 8 steps to the tutoriel to include resting and place unlocking and upgrades. We are waiting your feedback on this to see if we need to add more elements.

NEW - Help Screen. It will provide information about what you can do in the game if you need a little reminder. Available with the "?" at the top left corner.

IMPROVEMENT - Company upgrades, you can now upgrade your number of girl 4 times to have the 4 girls working at the same time!

IMPROVEMENT - The Clothing Shop now unlock the Dressing.

IMPROVEMENT - Poses are now in better quality (4K).

IMPROVEMENT - Reworked some UI (titles, <>buttons, recruit button...)

IMPROVEMENT - When you recruit a new girl, she is available directly. You don't need to pass a day.

BUG - The first girl profile you check was bugged. Fixed.

BUG - Some preview in girl manager were too big. Fixed

This post is also the occasion to announce the vote for the next girl that will be added to the game in March. It's only available on Patreon so if you want to shape the game and help me making it better, join us! https://www.patreon.com/nsfw18games

Have a nice week!