BUGFIXES - FEB 28 2023

Squashed some bugs. Hopefully it's not a huntsman-spider-type situation, in which trying to squash the bug only causes it to release million tiny baby bugs.

In other news, Noita is 50% off at the moment. Hopefully that message will spread like a million tiny hämis babies. Now go forth my hämis babies and spread my message!

BUG FIXES

BUGFIX: Fixed a couple small issues with enemy behaviour

BUGFIX: Fixed a friend (Thank you Letaali)

BUGFIX: Fixed chainsaw lacking audio and causing a memory leak

BUGFIX: Fixed unkillable Kolmi

BUGFIX: Fixed a security vulnerability in the modding API