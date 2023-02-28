 Skip to content

Noita update for 28 February 2023

BUGFIXES - FEB 28 2023

Build 10656369 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Squashed some bugs. Hopefully it's not a huntsman-spider-type situation, in which trying to squash the bug only causes it to release million tiny baby bugs.

In other news, Noita is 50% off at the moment. Hopefully that message will spread like a million tiny hämis babies. Now go forth my hämis babies and spread my message!

BUG FIXES
BUGFIX: Fixed a couple small issues with enemy behaviour
BUGFIX: Fixed a friend (Thank you Letaali)
BUGFIX: Fixed chainsaw lacking audio and causing a memory leak
BUGFIX: Fixed unkillable Kolmi
BUGFIX: Fixed a security vulnerability in the modding API

