Elephantasy: Flipside v1.1 Update

Hey all! Thank you for purchasing Elephantasy: Flipside so close to launch, and for all of the support! I know it's still very early on, but I have a few (minor) bugfixes to push through today! I may have more later in the day, so stay tuned!
ELEPHANTASY: FLIPSIDE v1.1 PATCHNOTES
- Fixed bug where the player could "continue" a game before having started a new game, putting them in the void. I could have made this a joke, but it really was a bug, so I just fixed the associated code. You should now be unable to select "continue" before starting a new game.
- Fixed bug where the player could decapitate Ludos with another prop. Please don't do this. He's a good boy. [i]Can You Pet The Dog? will take away my gaming license. Ludos' head should now stay fixed to his body, except when bouncing.[/i]
- Hopefully(?) fixed a bug concerning time trials with an NPC. Also added indicators for where to go next in the race, to prevent confusion on the part of the player.
