Madshot: Road to Madness update for 28 February 2023

Hotfix .350

Build 10656339

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed issue where Bullseye + LockShot bullets would stay alive indefinitely.
  • Fixed issue where Voids Hooks woudn't stun enemies.
  • Improved performance of homing (Bullseye).

