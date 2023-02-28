- Fixed issue where Bullseye + LockShot bullets would stay alive indefinitely.
- Fixed issue where Voids Hooks woudn't stun enemies.
- Improved performance of homing (Bullseye).
Madshot: Road to Madness update for 28 February 2023
Hotfix .350
