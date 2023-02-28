v2.0.1.2 -- Lvl 30 Class skills!

v2.0.1.2 - All Class lvl 30 Skills!

New Things

Level 30 skills!!

Druid Skill - Owl Form (Active Skill)

Owl Form is a Shapeshift skill that gives all allies a crit rate boost (# of turns with the buff based on the number of Shapeshift Stacks you have) and attacks an enemy. At Max Stacks, applies a bleed to the enemy."

Alchemist Skill - Bio (Active Skill)

Bio is an AoE attack that has a chance to poison all enemies and grants a Brainstorm Stack.

Crystalsmith Skill - Challenge (Active Skill)

Challenge puts a debuff on an enemy for 2 turns. If the enemy is defeated in those 2 turns, the you regain 80 health. If it is not defeated, it regains 150 health.

Bard Skill - Resonance (Active Skill)

Resonance is a single target attack that has a chance to apply Atk Down debuff and brings in an ally to attack with you (the ally you bring with you is random and can also apply a debuff specific to that class). Grants a Crescendo Stack.

Warrior Skill - Counterattack (Passive Skill)

Counterattack is just what it sounds like, when you are attacked you attack back. Only applies when you are hit with a single target melee attack. Gives a Fervor Stack when you counter.

Rogue Skill - Stinging Nettle (Active Skill)

Stinging Nettle is an AoE damage skill that has a chance to land bleed on each enemy. Grants a Pilfer Stack and can be used with Assassin's Charge.

Wizard Skill - Arcane Influence (Active Skill)

Arcane Influence does increased damage based on the number of debuffs on the enemy. Gives a random stack among Fire/Ice/Thunder, ignoring any stack that is already full.

Bug Fixes

Typing "skipturn" without indicating an attack will now properly skip the turn

Correctly relaying boss information for Troll on the Mechanics Bar

Changes

Icons added for Warrior's Defender and Berserker Stance so you can tell which stance you are currently in

Animations added in for some skills, such as Bind, and newly added skills (mostly ranged attacks, still working on melee attack effects

Updated the Troll, Direwolf, and wolf pups to have the correct PFPs