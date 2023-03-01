Update #11: New game mode!

Hi everyone!

As promised in the previous update, we're adding a new game mode for you to enjoy!

New game mode: Sandbox

In this new mode, you've got infinite money, ammo, and all weapons already equipped for your character. Each in-game day your level resets and you are free to spend 20 skill points any way you like. When you're ready, you can start by selecting any night from 1 to 35.

It should be really useful if you'd like to experiment and test different builds against the wave of your choice or want to do some unconventional challenges for fun. Naturally, you can do so with your friends, as like the other game modes - it supports multiplayer.

The Sandbox mode becomes available as a reward for surviving 14 nights in-game. The achievements and leaderboards are turned off in this mode, so don't worry about triggering something by accident. Just have fun solo or with friends!

In addition to above, the update also consists of:

Fix for level-up interface point distribution when joining a game.

Fix for Leaderboards not opening when using a controller.

Other minor fixes.

Thank you for all the support you've given us ːghsmileː

---On a side note, we're working on two new games. One of which is a single-player spin-off to YAZD – Yet Another Zombie Survivors. It has a Steam Demo, which was really popular in the last Steam Next Fest Festival! We plan to launch the game as an Early Access title soon. If you think you might be interested, or want to support us, feel free to check the demo out and/or wishlist it to help us! Thank you!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2163330/Yet_Another_Zombie_Survivors/---

@AwesomeGamesStd

@AwesomeGamesStudio

@awesomegamesstudio

https://discord.gg/m4JfXuS

Stay awesome,

Awesome Games Studio Team