Small Update 2/28/23

Change log 2/28/23:
- Fixed the bug that would cause the boxer in the calibration scene to not appear and would mess up the career mode UI panel.
- Added a new piece of training equipment to the gym scene! The Wall Bag can be found to the left of the speed bags and can be used to train your hooks and uppercuts!
- Optimized the Calibration Scene because it was using up a lot of GPU resources.
- Updated the Score Cards at the end of bouts so it doesn't have text sizing issues and shows the players stats first instead of the bout scores.
- Rotation is now allowed during bouts if Orbital Movement is enabled.
- Bout system now properly differentiates between a TKO (3 Knockdowns in same round) and a KO. It will still take 3 Knockdowns throughout the entire bout to KO the boxers.
- Optimized the lightmaps to save performance and storage.
