 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Golden Gloves VR update for 28 February 2023

Small Update 2/28/23

Share · View all patches · Build 10656181 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Change log 2/28/23:

  • Fixed the bug that would cause the boxer in the calibration scene to not appear and would mess up the career mode UI panel.
  • Added a new piece of training equipment to the gym scene! The Wall Bag can be found to the left of the speed bags and can be used to train your hooks and uppercuts!
  • Optimized the Calibration Scene because it was using up a lot of GPU resources.
  • Updated the Score Cards at the end of bouts so it doesn't have text sizing issues and shows the players stats first instead of the bout scores.
  • Rotation is now allowed during bouts if Orbital Movement is enabled.
  • Bout system now properly differentiates between a TKO (3 Knockdowns in same round) and a KO. It will still take 3 Knockdowns throughout the entire bout to KO the boxers.
  • Optimized the lightmaps to save performance and storage.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2270002
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link