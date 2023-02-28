 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

GrandChase update for 28 February 2023

[Announcement] Server Maintenance

Share · View all patches · Build 10656049 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Heroes of Bermesiah!
Server maintenance will be conducted to fix the bugs below.

<Bug Fixes/Improvements>

  • Fixed a bug where the progress of Quicksave Cost Reduced missions would be reset when changing characters or switching servers. Restore Saving GP missions progress.
  • Fixed a bug where the level limitation on Quicksave Cost Reduced GP missions would not work.
  • Fixed a bug where Amy could not re-register after deleting Quicksave Cost Reduced mission in certain situations.
  • Fixed a bug where earning more than one Ring of Beefiness would result in two rings instead of one, even though the duration should have increased. Modified to combine 2 into 1 where applicable and also combine time period.

We’d like to apologize for the inconvenience caused by the server maintenance.
In order to compensate for the inconvenience caused by the server maintenance today, players who log into the game After Maintenance – March 2 00:00 (UTC+0) will receive Compensation Chest 1 in their mailbox.

We will keep trying our best for GrandChase Classic.
Thank you.

Changed files in this update

savecancel Depot 985811
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link