[Announcement] Server Maintenance

Hello, Heroes of Bermesiah!

Server maintenance will be conducted to fix the bugs below.

<Bug Fixes/Improvements>

Fixed a bug where the progress of Quicksave Cost Reduced missions would be reset when changing characters or switching servers. Restore Saving GP missions progress.

Fixed a bug where the level limitation on Quicksave Cost Reduced GP missions would not work.

Fixed a bug where Amy could not re-register after deleting Quicksave Cost Reduced mission in certain situations.

Fixed a bug where earning more than one Ring of Beefiness would result in two rings instead of one, even though the duration should have increased. Modified to combine 2 into 1 where applicable and also combine time period.

We’d like to apologize for the inconvenience caused by the server maintenance.

In order to compensate for the inconvenience caused by the server maintenance today, players who log into the game After Maintenance – March 2 00:00 (UTC+0) will receive Compensation Chest 1 in their mailbox.

We will keep trying our best for GrandChase Classic.

Thank you.