Game Patch - March 2nd

Greetings Adventures,

Great news - a new game patch has just been released! We've been working hard to fix some pesky bugs and make some improvements to the achievement system. We can't wait for you to try it out and explore the dungeons even more.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the hand menu would not open if all your heroes were eliminated.

Fixed an issue which would cause player turns to be skipped.

Fixed an issue where pieces would show as black squares after getting hit.

Fixed an issue where the teleport effect would show as white spheres.

Fixed an issue where the hand menu was showing incorrect localization.

Fixed an issue where text would be incorrectly displayed when getting counter attacked.

Fixed an issue where players were unable to discard cards with the mouse during other players turns.

Changed Spider Eggs and Spore Fungus to no longer block the level exit.

Changed Spore Fungus to no longer be able to be backstabbed.

Removed Spore Fungus ability to multiply.

Achievements

The Rampage : Kills done outside the player team's turn now counts for progression.

: Kills done outside the player team's turn now counts for progression. Pest Control : Spider Eggs and Rat Nests now count for progression.

: Spider Eggs and Rat Nests now count for progression. Pest Control : Friendly Spiders and Rats no longer count for progression.

: Friendly Spiders and Rats no longer count for progression. Greedy : Fixed a few issues which prevented this achievement from progressing.

: Fixed a few issues which prevented this achievement from progressing. Improved handling of achievements in the game.

We're so excited to share these updates with you and hope they enhance your overall gaming experience. Thanks for your patience and understanding while we worked on fixing these issues. And as always, if you encounter any more problems, please don't hesitate to let us know!

Happy adventuring!

- The Demeo Team