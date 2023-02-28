Update, Version 20230228

English

[Dr. Kyofu]After you met Dr. Kyofu for the first time, her relationship with you will now display in the relationship UI.

[Dr. Kyofu]New quest: Dr. Kyofu's Living Specimen Research (Repeatable random mission. Reward money and improve your relationship with Dr. Kyofu. More details here: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Dr._Kyofu%27s_Living_Specimen_Research)

[Persona Masks]Whenever you let Dr. Kyofu craft a persona mask, your relationship with her will slightly increase.

[Persona Masks]If you have a good relationship with Dr. Kyofu, she will offer you a discount when crafting Persona Masks. (Start from relationship value 20, and gradually increase the discount all the way to 50 when the price will be halved.)

[Wiki]Added a sector about the relationship on Dr. Kyofu's wiki page: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Dr_Kyofu#Relationship

简体中文

【恐怖博士】在你首次遇到恐怖博士之后，在关系界面中现在会显示你和她的关系。

【恐怖博士】新任务：恐怖博士的活体样本研究 （可重复的随机任务。奖励是金钱和提高和恐怖博士的关系。更多的细节可以参考这个维基页面： https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Dr._Kyofu%27s_Living_Specimen_Research ）

【人格面具】每次你让恐怖博士制造人格面具的时候，都会略微提高和她的关系度。

【人格面具】如果你和恐怖博士有不错的关系，她会在制造人格面具的时候对你有一些价格上的优惠。（关系度20开始，折扣会不断提升，直到关系度达到50时价格减半。）

【维基】在恐怖博士的维基页面上加入了一段关于关系的描述：https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Dr_Kyofu#Relationship