v0.400.28 Hotfix

Thanks to some quick feedback that was reported to us, we are dropping this hotfix to quickly take care of some unexpected bugs that appeared with the release of the latest update.

Patch Notes Hotfix v0.400.28h:

Fixes & Improvements:

Improved the Daily quest tooltip to better represent the "Daily Quests" unlocking requirements.

Fixed Lot Signs not showing their actual price once the free lot is redeemed.

Fixed pause not being available in a specific circumstance where placing down a new item in build mode will trigger an achievement.

Fixed some of the back items not properly showing their name in the Class Manager.

---If the download doesn't start automatically make sure to restart steam to trigger the download.

Happy Questing!