Anomalies outbreak!

We are excited to announce the release of Version 2.5.2!

In this update, we have added a few more spooks to the story room, making it a little less safe than before. Be sure to keep your wits about you as you explore this new and improved area!

We have also migrated our translation server for long-term suitability.

We have fixed a bug that was causing the "Other" category to break anomaly spawn, so you can now rest easy knowing that everything will work as it should.

To improve the overall performance of the game, we have compressed the game textures for the story room. This will make the game run more smoothly on lower-end devices and provide a better overall experience for our players.

Finally, we have implemented a global resource management configuration that will allow the game to use much less CPU and GPU.

Thank you for your continued support and we hope you enjoy the latest version of our game!