SPOTREP #00109

FROM: High Command
TO: Arma 3 Users
UNIT: Main Branch (Windows)
ACTIVITY: Game Update 2.12 (Text to Texture, UI to Texture, Platform Support)
SIZE: ~54 MB / ~48 MB (depends on Contact ownership)
More in the full changelog and SPOTREP
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
FROM: High Command
TO: Arma 3 Users
UNIT: Main Branch (Windows)
ACTIVITY: Game Update 2.12 (Text to Texture, UI to Texture, Platform Support)
SIZE: ~54 MB / ~48 MB (depends on Contact ownership)
More in the full changelog and SPOTREP
Changed depots in cdlc_private_beta branch