New Update: Blueprint Library Boost, Aroma Machines & More!

Hey everyone! As you know, our game is about building a Factory (duh!). And while we're maintaning an incredibly relaxed and fluffy atmosphere, factory vibe implies constant pushing forward, to new frontiers, better production, and, eventually, the Catopia!
That said, here we are with yet another major update for the game. We've got plans to keep them coming, too.
Major Update: v0.19.124
Blueprints
- Added an option to edit custom Blueprints straight from the Blueprint Library: you can delete elements, rotate or invert the scheme
- Pressing 'Ctrl+click' on a Blueprints results in production & placement of a respective building
- Pressing 'Ctrl+click' with a building on the cursor force prints a Blueprint
- Added tips & tricks for selected buildings in the Wiki
- Added hotkeys for Blueprints
- Switched logics of opening Blueprint Library and Blueprint Mode
Gameplay
- New building: Aroma Machine produces High Quality (++) Yarn Balls, combining, perhaps, the most tempting combination in the world of feline desires: catnip and yarn balls!
- New 'Deep Dive' option when starting a new game: added an ability to begin with unlocked machine learning, access to Zeppelins and Underground level, and hiring scientists immediately after tutorial
- Subsequently, the 'classic' tutorial has been revised and improved, and is now called 'Relaxed Start': it provides more smooth and gradual introduction to the game core mechanics
Visuals
- Rerendered Manipulators with different color schemes for different Manipulator types
- Items move out of Tunnels in a smoother manner
- Improved color schemes on the mini map (Transporters, X-Switchers and tasting buildings are more visually distinctive)
QoL/Interface/Fixes
- Added an option to place items direcly into buildings (or pick items from buildings by hovering cursor over them) by dragging the mouse while 'Ctrl+LMB' is pressed (via Евгений Ры́марев)
- Added an option to only pick items crafted by the player by pressing 'Ctrl+LMB' (via Евгений Ры́марев)
- Added an option to conceal researched upgrades from the Research Tree
- Added a hotkey for bug reporting
- Added an option to save&&exit game (via SrBicho)
- New menu theme
- Improved sorting in the Wiki
- Bug fixes
- UI fixes
