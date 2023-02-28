New Update: Blueprint Library Boost, Aroma Machines & More!

Hey everyone! As you know, our game is about building a Factory (duh!). And while we're maintaning an incredibly relaxed and fluffy atmosphere, factory vibe implies constant pushing forward, to new frontiers, better production, and, eventually, the Catopia!

That said, here we are with yet another major update for the game. We've got plans to keep them coming, too.

We hope you enjoy it, and don't forget to share your impressions in the comments or on our Discord server!

Blueprints

Added an option to edit custom Blueprints straight from the Blueprint Library: you can delete elements, rotate or invert the scheme

Pressing 'Ctrl+click' on a Blueprints results in production & placement of a respective building

Pressing 'Ctrl+click' with a building on the cursor force prints a Blueprint

Added tips & tricks for selected buildings in the Wiki

Added hotkeys for Blueprints

Switched logics of opening Blueprint Library and Blueprint Mode

Gameplay

New building: Aroma Machine produces High Quality (++) Yarn Balls, combining, perhaps, the most tempting combination in the world of feline desires: catnip and yarn balls!

New 'Deep Dive' option when starting a new game: added an ability to begin with unlocked machine learning, access to Zeppelins and Underground level, and hiring scientists immediately after tutorial

Subsequently, the 'classic' tutorial has been revised and improved, and is now called 'Relaxed Start': it provides more smooth and gradual introduction to the game core mechanics

Visuals

Rerendered Manipulators with different color schemes for different Manipulator types

Items move out of Tunnels in a smoother manner

Improved color schemes on the mini map (Transporters, X-Switchers and tasting buildings are more visually distinctive)

QoL/Interface/Fixes

Added an option to place items direcly into buildings (or pick items from buildings by hovering cursor over them) by dragging the mouse while 'Ctrl+LMB' is pressed (via Евгений Ры́марев)

Added an option to only pick items crafted by the player by pressing 'Ctrl+LMB' (via Евгений Ры́марев)

Added an option to conceal researched upgrades from the Research Tree

Added a hotkey for bug reporting

Added an option to save&&exit game (via SrBicho)

New menu theme

Improved sorting in the Wiki

Bug fixes

UI fixes

How to Get More Involved



Going to Early Access is but the first step to glory (and eternal cat happiness). Wanna be part of what happens next? Head to this blog post and learn how to help make the game even more awesome!

Share Your Gameplay and Become Part of KOTOVOD History

Learning Factory needs your help! Record a 10 or more minutes of you playing the game, share a video using any way you see fit, write your name into Learning Factory credits and get a promo cat! Make history here