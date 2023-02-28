The Wall, The Jump and The Shot

Hey everyone!

Today we have a rather light patch featuring two quality-of-life changes.

Firstly, you are now able to shoot whlie being attached to a wall during any phase of the wall-sticking (fixed position, slide, wal jump etc,!

Secondly, you are now able to stick to the wall both when jumping and when falling. In previous versions the character could stick to the wall only during active phase of jumping. The only situation when the wall sticking is bypassed is when the player presses “DOWN” command to detach from wall, and when character slide off the wall (having the same effect as manual detachment)

See you in the next one!

small bros. and Retrovibe