v0.20.02 Early Access 🎀

"Mostly fixes", but the new ~dere Skills also reach Stable builds!!
Uniquely quirky characters will join your party if you're willing to come to terms with their... shortcomings~
There's also the (VERY) often requested States Booklet, a useful guide to the tiny icons you'll see popping up beside your characters!
But yea... "mostly fixes", right?
Size: 805.5 MBs
Additions and changes:
ːswirliesː Added States Menu
ːswirliesː Bird Princess NSFW Animation #3 added
ːswirliesː Mermaid NPCs NSFW Animation #2 added (90 different color combinations...)
ːswirliesː Bird NPCs NSFW Animation #2 added
ːswirliesː Victoria NSFW Animation #1 added
ːswirliesː Victoria has been added as DLC character
ːswirliesː New Progeny Skill added: "Yandere"
ːswirliesː New Progeny Skill added: "Tsundere"
ːswirliesː New Progeny Skill added: "Kuudere"
ːswirliesː New Progeny Skill added: "Dandere"
ːswirliesː New Progeny Skill added: "Nemuidere"
ːswirliesː New Progeny Skill added: "Erodere"
ːswirliesː Erodere / Tsundere / Dandere / Kuudere now have some conditions to reduce stats around the party
ːswirliesː Added Screen Filters to select in the System Menu
ːswirliesː Optimized Sunken Ruins map
ːswirliesː Optimized Beach map
ːswirliesː Reworked Goblin siege Boss battle
ːswirliesː "Ronyan" costume added for Cat Princess and Progeny (Svaara Forge)
ːswirliesː Added new icons for many weapons (Sun Sickle, Sweet Water, Minescraper, Ballooney, Wild Staff, Stalagmight, Mummifier, Swolf)
ːswirliesː Optimized events in World Map North and South to reduce performance issues
ːswirliesː Guild Lady NSFW Animation #1 added to the Gallery (2 versions)
ːswirliesː Improved flight distance calculator
ːswirliesː Added new battle Sound Effects for the Knight
ːswirliesː New Cheat added: "Get every Armor"
ːswirliesː New Cheat added: "Get every Weapon"
ːswirliesː New Cheat added: "Get every Costume"
Fixes:
ːswirliesː Fixed Moth's route debuff not being healed when going to NG+
ːswirliesː Fixed Mouse Princess showed at war in the Kingdom Status menu against
ːswirliesː Harvest/Finhead/Mermaid/Bird/Oni when it should be showing the "tax" icon instead
ːswirliesː Fixed Dog Princess bugging the Progeny she removes from the party during her intro scene
ːswirliesː Added automatic fix to "disappeared" Progeny once the Progeny Box menu gets accessed
ːswirliesː Fixed "Grim Orb" magic skill not being assigned to ghosts but to goblins instead
ːswirliesː Added a new method to stop eggs from hatching during scenes or animations
ːswirliesː Fixed screen remaining zoomed after being refused to proceed in Oni Princess' tent because of not enough STR
ːswirliesː Moved Fairy/Holstaur expressions showing over hairstyles
ːswirliesː Fixed big Mermaid Progeny sprites
ːswirliesː Fixed Crystal Progeny allowing "Sexy Times" in Chillbite Festival and Spookfests
ːswirliesː Fixed Cinder Ribbon and S.C.R.A.B. being labeled as "Usable" rather than "Consumables"
ːswirliesː Fixed wrong children number being shown in Princess Diaries when there's a triplet incoming
ːswirliesː Fixed available points not being shown in the Level Up menu when reaching 20+
ːswirliesː Fixed missing Nun portraits in the Chapel when the Knight is also wearing a Monastic Veil
ːswirliesː Fixed black screen after going up and down stairs of Gazer Prison during Dragon Princess II's route
ːswirliesː Fixed Knight slowdown in NG+ if Autodash is left ON
ːswirliesː Fixed some Oni Progeny sprites missing face assets
ːswirliesː Fixed buggy dialogues with Bird and Oni Progeny in the Spookfest room
ːswirliesː SPRITE RELOADER Debug item now works on Progeny too
ːswirliesː Fixed Moss Princess' recruitment event not starting on some occasions
ːswirliesː Fixed "Charge!" Skill breaking sprites if used around Scarecrow Fields
ːswirliesː Fixed Hematite weapons forging checking for "Wood" rather than "Blood Iron"
ːswirliesː Fixed Rabbit Garderie crashes
ːswirliesː Fixed "See Man's..." quests showing their completion more than once
ːswirliesː Fixed Dance Dance Desert events not resetting correctly
ːswirliesː Fixed the Knight being shown as if still underwater after defeating Orata
ːswirliesː Fixed recruitable Patron NPCs often not having their own Skill
ːswirliesː Fixed missing Scarecrow Princess expression
ːswirliesː Fixed Lapin Headband and other "transforming" items working on eggs
ːswirliesː Fixed Shade Princesses not being able to wear "Crown" items
ːswirliesː Fixed invisible skeleton dancers in the Old Church while the Courtesan event is happening
ːswirliesː Fixed "Toxin" and "Scorch" States icons being inverted
ːswirliesː Fixed buggy transfer up from the Sea Reign while using a gamepad
ːswirliesː Fixed Goblin NPCs wearing a musket being randomized after every interaction
ːswirliesː Fixed custom-haired Rabbit NPCs expressions
ːswirliesː Fixed Slime Princess being NEVER shown as pregnant
ːswirliesː Fixed crashes when talking to most Princesses
ːswirliesː Fixed quest dialogue box changing the width and ending off screen
ːswirliesː Fixed NPCs sprites not reappearing after the Beach quest
ːswirliesː Fixed some nuns bugging dialogues
ːswirliesː Fixed buggy Spookfest/Chillbite/Bloomgaze costumes given upon recruitment
ːswirliesː Fixed Beach minigame ending not making the Player leave the "Underwater" state
ːswirliesː Entering buildings mid-flight causing sprites to bug out
ːswirliesː Fixed some menus (Reign Menu, States Booklet...) causing bugs if opened during fights
ːswirliesː Fixed Bubbly Soap causing errors during the fight against Daimyo/Shogun monsters
ːswirliesː Reworked Bubbly Soap effect
ːswirliesː Fixed Nun Educator lacking collision
ːswirliesː Fixed Diana in the Rumbling Cave bugging the Battle HUD
ːswirliesː Fixed Tinhead Talker quest not showing the correct objectives / not being considered completed upon delivery
ːswirliesː Fixed Stone Knife brothel being available even if the Knight has depleted his Endurance for the day
ːswirliesː Fixed buggy font after leaving the Reing Menu and States Booklet
ːswirliesː Fixed the Knight remaining stuck inside the Tent when starting a NSFW event with no Endurance
ːswirliesː Fixed wrong dialogue when trying to sneak in Oni Princess' tent
ːswirliesː Fixed crashes happening when the number of party members changed before going to NG+
ːswirliesː Fixed Oni Princess fighting in the Colosseum before all her 5 Champions have been defeated
ːswirliesː Fixed transfer into Little Mice Inn at midnight in Clocktown not canceling weather effects
ːswirliesː Fixed player no-clipping in Clocktown and outside Wendigo Tower
ːswirliesː Fixed movement and transfers being possible while area CGs are being shown
ːswirliesː Fixed Chicha in Pullet Inn not having collisions
ːswirliesː Fixed Brawler Trait description
ːswirliesː Fixed buggy Mhyrr dialogues
ːswirliesː Fixed missing Bobba sprite in Greenkin Brewery
ːswirliesː Fixed depleting flight stamina over impassable tiles not interrupting flight events correctly
ːswirliesː Fixed flights stop in water areas failing even if the leading party member has Water Breathing
ːswirliesː Prevented autosaves inside the Knight's Tent if midnight is spent there
ːswirliesː Fixed Garderie crashes and other bugs
ːswirliesː Fixed Progeny deposited in the Garderie also ending in Faun's Tavern
ːswirliesː Removed decimals being shown in battle damages and in stat screens (re-depositing Progeny in the Daycare may be needed for that)
ːswirliesː Added a "broken equipment" remover script
ːswirliesː Fixed failing the Beach event resulting in a black screen
ːswirliesː Fixed crashes after selling certain races (Drider, Lamia, Holstaur...) at the Goblins' slave market
Changed files in this update