v0.20.02 Early Access 🎀

"Mostly fixes", but the new ~dere Skills also reach Stable builds!!

Uniquely quirky characters will join your party if you're willing to come to terms with their... shortcomings~

There's also the (VERY) often requested States Booklet, a useful guide to the tiny icons you'll see popping up beside your characters!

But yea... "mostly fixes", right?

Size: 805.5 MBs

Additions and changes:

ːswirliesː Added States Menu

ːswirliesː Bird Princess NSFW Animation #3 added

ːswirliesː Mermaid NPCs NSFW Animation #2 added (90 different color combinations...)

ːswirliesː Bird NPCs NSFW Animation #2 added

ːswirliesː Victoria NSFW Animation #1 added

ːswirliesː Victoria has been added as DLC character

ːswirliesː New Progeny Skill added: "Yandere"

ːswirliesː New Progeny Skill added: "Tsundere"

ːswirliesː New Progeny Skill added: "Kuudere"

ːswirliesː New Progeny Skill added: "Dandere"

ːswirliesː New Progeny Skill added: "Nemuidere"

ːswirliesː New Progeny Skill added: "Erodere"

ːswirliesː Erodere / Tsundere / Dandere / Kuudere now have some conditions to reduce stats around the party

ːswirliesː Added Screen Filters to select in the System Menu

ːswirliesː Optimized Sunken Ruins map

ːswirliesː Optimized Beach map

ːswirliesː Reworked Goblin siege Boss battle

ːswirliesː "Ronyan" costume added for Cat Princess and Progeny (Svaara Forge)

ːswirliesː Added new icons for many weapons (Sun Sickle, Sweet Water, Minescraper, Ballooney, Wild Staff, Stalagmight, Mummifier, Swolf)

ːswirliesː Optimized events in World Map North and South to reduce performance issues

ːswirliesː Guild Lady NSFW Animation #1 added to the Gallery (2 versions)

ːswirliesː Improved flight distance calculator

ːswirliesː Added new battle Sound Effects for the Knight

ːswirliesː New Cheat added: "Get every Armor"

ːswirliesː New Cheat added: "Get every Weapon"

ːswirliesː New Cheat added: "Get every Costume"

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixed Moth's route debuff not being healed when going to NG+

ːswirliesː Fixed Mouse Princess showed at war in the Kingdom Status menu against

ːswirliesː Harvest/Finhead/Mermaid/Bird/Oni when it should be showing the "tax" icon instead

ːswirliesː Fixed Dog Princess bugging the Progeny she removes from the party during her intro scene

ːswirliesː Added automatic fix to "disappeared" Progeny once the Progeny Box menu gets accessed

ːswirliesː Fixed "Grim Orb" magic skill not being assigned to ghosts but to goblins instead

ːswirliesː Added a new method to stop eggs from hatching during scenes or animations

ːswirliesː Fixed screen remaining zoomed after being refused to proceed in Oni Princess' tent because of not enough STR

ːswirliesː Moved Fairy/Holstaur expressions showing over hairstyles

ːswirliesː Fixed big Mermaid Progeny sprites

ːswirliesː Fixed Crystal Progeny allowing "Sexy Times" in Chillbite Festival and Spookfests

ːswirliesː Fixed Cinder Ribbon and S.C.R.A.B. being labeled as "Usable" rather than "Consumables"

ːswirliesː Fixed wrong children number being shown in Princess Diaries when there's a triplet incoming

ːswirliesː Fixed available points not being shown in the Level Up menu when reaching 20+

ːswirliesː Fixed missing Nun portraits in the Chapel when the Knight is also wearing a Monastic Veil

ːswirliesː Fixed black screen after going up and down stairs of Gazer Prison during Dragon Princess II's route

ːswirliesː Fixed Knight slowdown in NG+ if Autodash is left ON

ːswirliesː Fixed some Oni Progeny sprites missing face assets

ːswirliesː Fixed buggy dialogues with Bird and Oni Progeny in the Spookfest room

ːswirliesː SPRITE RELOADER Debug item now works on Progeny too

ːswirliesː Fixed Moss Princess' recruitment event not starting on some occasions

ːswirliesː Fixed "Charge!" Skill breaking sprites if used around Scarecrow Fields

ːswirliesː Fixed Hematite weapons forging checking for "Wood" rather than "Blood Iron"

ːswirliesː Fixed Rabbit Garderie crashes

ːswirliesː Fixed "See Man's..." quests showing their completion more than once

ːswirliesː Fixed Dance Dance Desert events not resetting correctly

ːswirliesː Fixed the Knight being shown as if still underwater after defeating Orata

ːswirliesː Fixed recruitable Patron NPCs often not having their own Skill

ːswirliesː Fixed missing Scarecrow Princess expression

ːswirliesː Fixed Lapin Headband and other "transforming" items working on eggs

ːswirliesː Fixed Shade Princesses not being able to wear "Crown" items

ːswirliesː Fixed invisible skeleton dancers in the Old Church while the Courtesan event is happening

ːswirliesː Fixed "Toxin" and "Scorch" States icons being inverted

ːswirliesː Fixed buggy transfer up from the Sea Reign while using a gamepad

ːswirliesː Fixed Goblin NPCs wearing a musket being randomized after every interaction

ːswirliesː Fixed custom-haired Rabbit NPCs expressions

ːswirliesː Fixed Slime Princess being NEVER shown as pregnant

ːswirliesː Fixed crashes when talking to most Princesses

ːswirliesː Fixed quest dialogue box changing the width and ending off screen

ːswirliesː Fixed NPCs sprites not reappearing after the Beach quest

ːswirliesː Fixed some nuns bugging dialogues

ːswirliesː Fixed buggy Spookfest/Chillbite/Bloomgaze costumes given upon recruitment

ːswirliesː Fixed Beach minigame ending not making the Player leave the "Underwater" state

ːswirliesː Entering buildings mid-flight causing sprites to bug out

ːswirliesː Fixed some menus (Reign Menu, States Booklet...) causing bugs if opened during fights

ːswirliesː Fixed Bubbly Soap causing errors during the fight against Daimyo/Shogun monsters

ːswirliesː Reworked Bubbly Soap effect

ːswirliesː Fixed Nun Educator lacking collision

ːswirliesː Fixed Diana in the Rumbling Cave bugging the Battle HUD

ːswirliesː Fixed Tinhead Talker quest not showing the correct objectives / not being considered completed upon delivery

ːswirliesː Fixed Stone Knife brothel being available even if the Knight has depleted his Endurance for the day

ːswirliesː Fixed buggy font after leaving the Reing Menu and States Booklet

ːswirliesː Fixed the Knight remaining stuck inside the Tent when starting a NSFW event with no Endurance

ːswirliesː Fixed wrong dialogue when trying to sneak in Oni Princess' tent

ːswirliesː Fixed crashes happening when the number of party members changed before going to NG+

ːswirliesː Fixed Oni Princess fighting in the Colosseum before all her 5 Champions have been defeated

ːswirliesː Fixed transfer into Little Mice Inn at midnight in Clocktown not canceling weather effects

ːswirliesː Fixed player no-clipping in Clocktown and outside Wendigo Tower

ːswirliesː Fixed movement and transfers being possible while area CGs are being shown

ːswirliesː Fixed Chicha in Pullet Inn not having collisions

ːswirliesː Fixed Brawler Trait description

ːswirliesː Fixed buggy Mhyrr dialogues

ːswirliesː Fixed missing Bobba sprite in Greenkin Brewery

ːswirliesː Fixed depleting flight stamina over impassable tiles not interrupting flight events correctly

ːswirliesː Fixed flights stop in water areas failing even if the leading party member has Water Breathing

ːswirliesː Prevented autosaves inside the Knight's Tent if midnight is spent there

ːswirliesː Fixed Garderie crashes and other bugs

ːswirliesː Fixed Progeny deposited in the Garderie also ending in Faun's Tavern

ːswirliesː Removed decimals being shown in battle damages and in stat screens (re-depositing Progeny in the Daycare may be needed for that)

ːswirliesː Added a "broken equipment" remover script

ːswirliesː Fixed failing the Beach event resulting in a black screen

ːswirliesː Fixed crashes after selling certain races (Drider, Lamia, Holstaur...) at the Goblins' slave market