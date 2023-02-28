Patch 1.0.2

Hi Bravelanders! Here is the good news from Tortuga Team. We keep improving to improve the game and here is a new update for you

Bug Fixing:

Bug with skeleton spawning in Bloody Mary boss fight scene is fixed

If one player leaves dungeon with traps in co-op and the other player dies the game will work correctly

Bug with softlock after exiting the portal in Skeleton King realm is fixed

If you play online co-op, other players now can see story chats too

Softlock after Treasure Hunting event is fixed

Bug with running in a Guild Hall is fixed

Game works properly now in 30 fps if configured so

Color of dust is fixed in some battle arenas

Text glitch when you shoot the door in Guild Hall is fixed

Elven sword sound is fixed

Leaves draw order is fixed in a Swamp arena

Sound of Skeleotn King flail swing is fixed

Quality of life:

Short invulnerability when you get supercharge after perfect evade

If you play 2+ co-op the raid will continue while at least one player has HP left

You can see inventory in the shop by using Back/Touchpad button on your gamepad

At least one positive effect card is always dealt in Portal exiting events

You can reset your progress in Main Menu -> Settings

Shops now provide more detailed info about equipment (and more improvements are coming in next updates)

You can interact with a NPC in Guild Hall now only with "evade" button on your gamepad. So you can't accidentally chat with NPC instead of hitting treasure chest

Local co-op menu option is renamed to "1-4 players" in Main Menu to reflect that you can change your hero there even in solo play

Some achievements icons are repainted and improved

Balancing:

Final bosses have +10% HP in each run

Barry the Hatchet +10% HP

Totems of Shaman -20% HP

Big Omnom -10% HP

Kraken's tentacle +20% HP

Kraken +10% HP

Commander Ghost +10% HP

Frozen Walker +20% HP

Skeleton King +10% base HP and +15% extra HP

Keep up with the latest news

We share updates on several different platforms. To hear about every tidbit as soon the info drops, you should join our other communities!

Join our Discord

Join our Twitter

Subscribe to our Newsletter