Patch 1.0.2

Hi Bravelanders! Here is the good news from Tortuga Team. We keep improving to improve the game and here is a new update for you
Bug Fixing:
- Bug with skeleton spawning in Bloody Mary boss fight scene is fixed
- If one player leaves dungeon with traps in co-op and the other player dies the game will work correctly
- Bug with softlock after exiting the portal in Skeleton King realm is fixed
- If you play online co-op, other players now can see story chats too
- Softlock after Treasure Hunting event is fixed
- Bug with running in a Guild Hall is fixed
- Game works properly now in 30 fps if configured so
- Color of dust is fixed in some battle arenas
- Text glitch when you shoot the door in Guild Hall is fixed
- Elven sword sound is fixed
- Leaves draw order is fixed in a Swamp arena
- Sound of Skeleotn King flail swing is fixed
Quality of life:
- Short invulnerability when you get supercharge after perfect evade
- If you play 2+ co-op the raid will continue while at least one player has HP left
- You can see inventory in the shop by using Back/Touchpad button on your gamepad
- At least one positive effect card is always dealt in Portal exiting events
- You can reset your progress in Main Menu -> Settings
- Shops now provide more detailed info about equipment (and more improvements are coming in next updates)
- You can interact with a NPC in Guild Hall now only with "evade" button on your gamepad. So you can't accidentally chat with NPC instead of hitting treasure chest
- Local co-op menu option is renamed to "1-4 players" in Main Menu to reflect that you can change your hero there even in solo play
- Some achievements icons are repainted and improved
Balancing:
- Final bosses have +10% HP in each run
- Barry the Hatchet +10% HP
- Totems of Shaman -20% HP
- Big Omnom -10% HP
- Kraken's tentacle +20% HP
- Kraken +10% HP
- Commander Ghost +10% HP
- Frozen Walker +20% HP
- Skeleton King +10% base HP and +15% extra HP
