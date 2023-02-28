Shopping Center Tycoon : Difficulty Mode Update and Achievements

With this update, 3 difficulty levels have been added to the game, each difficulty level will allow you to change the rates and prices of taxes and upgrades, allowing you to build a market in the consistency you want.
A total of 18 Achievements have also been added for the Hard Level.
Fixed a visual bug when the tutorial was open.
Thank you for your support, if you would like to support me further, please don't forget to write a review and share your ideas with me via the "Community Hub". Thank you for your support.
Changed files in this update