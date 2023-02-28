Rejects!
Here are the notes for Hotfix 1.0.32 which just went live on Steam, and will be live shortly on the Microsoft Store.
- Engine fix for possible log spam on certain setups causing bloated logs and performance issues.
- Added text if the user has the option "Hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling" turned off when using an Nvidia 40x Series while in the launcher.
- Fixed issues with Framerate Cap and Brightness not resetting in the launcher.
- Fixed issue with user settings not getting reset if the user switched the GPU in the launcher.
Changed files in this update