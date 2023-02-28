 Skip to content

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide update for 28 February 2023

Hotfix 1.0.32

Hotfix 1.0.32

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Rejects!

Here are the notes for Hotfix 1.0.32 which just went live on Steam, and will be live shortly on the Microsoft Store.

  • Engine fix for possible log spam on certain setups causing bloated logs and performance issues.
  • Added text if the user has the option "Hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling" turned off when using an Nvidia 40x Series while in the launcher.
  • Fixed issues with Framerate Cap and Brightness not resetting in the launcher.
  • Fixed issue with user settings not getting reset if the user switched the GPU in the launcher.

