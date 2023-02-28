-
New level: french castle (act II)
New spell: swarm of nanites
Necromicon costs 150 (instead of 200)
Mimic costs 100/100/100/100 (instead of 75/75/75/200)
Spanish inquisition is stronger
it is not necessary to go on the "next level tile" anymore: you can just click
Fix: you should not find item you already have in sellers
Side Effect update for 28 February 2023
1.7.0 - New level!
