Side Effect update for 28 February 2023

1.7.0 - New level!

28 February 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • New level: french castle (act II)

  • New spell: swarm of nanites

  • Necromicon costs 150 (instead of 200)

  • Mimic costs 100/100/100/100 (instead of 75/75/75/200)

  • Spanish inquisition is stronger

  • it is not necessary to go on the "next level tile" anymore: you can just click

  • Fix: you should not find item you already have in sellers

