Boneraiser Minions update for 28 February 2023

Patch v29.1

Patch v29.1 - 28 February 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

//bug fixes

  • Architect Mode: It wasn't saving newly deployed contraptions.
  • Barrow Bonebolster spell: Casting this on a Waxen Bandit/Mugger/Cannibal/Shaman could cause a crash.
  • Mausoleum Awakening: The Stage intro texts weren't showing.
  • Boning Totem contraption: This could mistakenly level up Waxen Bandit/Mugger/Cannibal/Shaman which could result in weirdness (eg their icon not showing in the Status Screen).
  • Crypt Hub - Goblusious: He would give you Gold Coins when researching items.
  • Cyclop Exile class: When boneraising from a Hero Soul the Banish/Re-roll button tips could cover the item's max cap number.
  • HUD: The Bones percentage could sometimes reach 100% without giving a boneraise (even when not busy with an action).
  • When choosing a map the Unsanctified Crypt would show +9 Souls (instead of +10).
  • Itemography: Barrow Boners weren't showing their attack type (Melee).
  • Deamon Hole relic: It's description was missing a full stop.
  • "Architect" was sometimes spelt wrongly as "Archetech".
  • Giga Banishment text was incorrectly saying it won't appear during only Mausoleum Awakening runs.
  • Giga Banished items weren't displaying the correct text in the Compendium and Creative Plaything hub.
  • Creative Plaything - hub: Relic descriptions that differ when you have more than 1 were only showing the level 1 text.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1944571
