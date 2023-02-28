Patch v29.1

//bug fixes
- Architect Mode: It wasn't saving newly deployed contraptions.
- Barrow Bonebolster spell: Casting this on a Waxen Bandit/Mugger/Cannibal/Shaman could cause a crash.
- Mausoleum Awakening: The Stage intro texts weren't showing.
- Boning Totem contraption: This could mistakenly level up Waxen Bandit/Mugger/Cannibal/Shaman which could result in weirdness (eg their icon not showing in the Status Screen).
- Crypt Hub - Goblusious: He would give you Gold Coins when researching items.
- Cyclop Exile class: When boneraising from a Hero Soul the Banish/Re-roll button tips could cover the item's max cap number.
- HUD: The Bones percentage could sometimes reach 100% without giving a boneraise (even when not busy with an action).
- When choosing a map the Unsanctified Crypt would show +9 Souls (instead of +10).
- Itemography: Barrow Boners weren't showing their attack type (Melee).
- Deamon Hole relic: It's description was missing a full stop.
- "Architect" was sometimes spelt wrongly as "Archetech".
- Giga Banishment text was incorrectly saying it won't appear during only Mausoleum Awakening runs.
- Giga Banished items weren't displaying the correct text in the Compendium and Creative Plaything hub.
- Creative Plaything - hub: Relic descriptions that differ when you have more than 1 were only showing the level 1 text.
