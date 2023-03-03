 Skip to content

The Backroom - Lost and Found update for 3 March 2023

1.3.0 Relased - The CRT-UE-???-TXT-CYOA Update

Build 10654687

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Everything from retro to weirdcore

It was supposed to be a simple update, but it ended up being likely the biggest one. From optimization to pointlessly weird features - there's a new reactive CRT effect as well as lots of improvements primarily for The Found -mode. While it is not specified whether the game takes place in the Backrooms or not, the game does now have an improved "The Backrooms" -feel. Additional ??? stuff and a completely new gameplay mode hidden into the mix of things. ... and 11 new endings.

With the introduction of the new CRT-look, the Steam page has been updated to reflect this and a two new trailers have landed!

Here's the complete list of changes with this version:

Game is now experienced through an old VHS camcorder:

  • CRT effect that reacts to events & locations
  • Toggle in the settings menu
  • Left mouse button can be used to zoom in

Level changes:

  • Chapter 1 and Chapter 2 have different endings. 8 for Chapter 1 and 11 for Chapter 2.
  • Area layout tweaks and expansions, including new areas
  • Several new gameplay mechanics primarily for The Found -mode

Other & fixes:

  • Unofficial ??? data on the main menu that expands upon gameplay progression
  • Upgraded to Unreal 5.1
  • Improved & optimized performance
  • Can't look at things through walls
  • When cheats are enabled, players will see it
  • Save location in the UpsideDown -world is closer to the switchspot
  • Speedrun did not calculate timestamps correctly
  • Lots of other minor fixes here and there

