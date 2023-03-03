1.3.0 Relased - The CRT-UE-???-TXT-CYOA Update

Everything from retro to weirdcore
It was supposed to be a simple update, but it ended up being likely the biggest one. From optimization to pointlessly weird features - there's a new reactive CRT effect as well as lots of improvements primarily for The Found -mode. While it is not specified whether the game takes place in the Backrooms or not, the game does now have an improved "The Backrooms" -feel. Additional ??? stuff and a completely new gameplay mode hidden into the mix of things. ... and 11 new endings.
With the introduction of the new CRT-look, the Steam page has been updated to reflect this and a two new trailers have landed!
Here's the complete list of changes with this version:
Game is now experienced through an old VHS camcorder:
- CRT effect that reacts to events & locations
- Toggle in the settings menu
- Left mouse button can be used to zoom in
Level changes:
- Chapter 1 and Chapter 2 have different endings. 8 for Chapter 1 and 11 for Chapter 2.
- Area layout tweaks and expansions, including new areas
- Several new gameplay mechanics primarily for The Found -mode
Other & fixes:
- Unofficial ??? data on the main menu that expands upon gameplay progression
- Upgraded to Unreal 5.1
- Improved & optimized performance
- Can't look at things through walls
- When cheats are enabled, players will see it
- Save location in the UpsideDown -world is closer to the switchspot
- Speedrun did not calculate timestamps correctly
- Lots of other minor fixes here and there
