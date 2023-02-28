[UPDATE] v0.30 Out Now!

Hey all!

We're happy to finally drop our first release of 2023 which includes some much needed movement on the Main Story (2 events), another Heart Event with Victoria and a Hotel Invite with Professor Belmont.

This update is a little on the smaller side, as we took some time off to spend with family and friends over the holiday season 😊.

We were hoping to include another hotel invite with Victoria in this update, but as the scene was needing a bit more time, we'll be pushing that till the next update. We apologise, but hope it will be well worth the wait!

You can read about what changes you can expect in this new build below:

CHANGELOG

BUILD v0.30 HIGHLIGHTS

♥ Victoria Heart 2 Event

We continue Victoria’s story with her Heart 2 Event. She’ll call you when her Heart 2 event is ready.

♥ 2 New Main Story Events!

2 more Main Story Events have been added! These events will trigger automatically on certain days. (If you’re already quite far into the game, these events may trigger on back to back days.)

♥ New Hotel Invite with Professor Belmont!

A new hotel invite is now available for Professor Belmont in the Valentines Room!

STORY UPDATES

Added: Main Story Events 5 & 6.

Added: Victoria Heart 2 Event.

Added: Professor Belmont’s Valentines Room Invite.

QUICKIE HOTEL MANAGER UPDATES

Updated: Roppongi Single and Double Rooms.

Added a new room animation.

BUG FIXES