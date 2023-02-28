Patch Notes 28 Februari 2023

Changelog
- Allow player to rotate formations during deployment by holding the left mouse button
- Fix battle balance bar color interpolation
- Tweak archer skirmish distance
- Show unit positions in deployment phase
- Add smoke to fire arrow braizier
- Trebuchet fire presistance is now based on arrow lifetime setting
- Add fog to trebuchet fires
- Add smoke effect to trebuchet fires
- Add siege workshop, allows player to build advanced wooden contraptions like trebuchets
- Add forestry hut, allows for archer stakes and needed to build siege workshop
- Remove economic decrees
- Add upgradeable stockpile building to store surplus food
- Fix first person archery camera shake
- Fix giant wood splinters flying off siege engine when hit by rocks
- Slightly tweak melee distance
- Fix formation units staying in idle pose when attacked
