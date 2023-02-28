 Skip to content

Voor de kroon update for 28 February 2023

Patch Notes 28 Februari 2023

Patch Notes 28 Februari 2023

Changelog

  • Allow player to rotate formations during deployment by holding the left mouse button
  • Fix battle balance bar color interpolation
  • Tweak archer skirmish distance
  • Show unit positions in deployment phase
  • Add smoke to fire arrow braizier
  • Trebuchet fire presistance is now based on arrow lifetime setting
  • Add fog to trebuchet fires
  • Add smoke effect to trebuchet fires
  • Add siege workshop, allows player to build advanced wooden contraptions like trebuchets
  • Add forestry hut, allows for archer stakes and needed to build siege workshop
  • Remove economic decrees
  • Add upgradeable stockpile building to store surplus food
  • Fix first person archery camera shake
  • Fix giant wood splinters flying off siege engine when hit by rocks
  • Slightly tweak melee distance
  • Fix formation units staying in idle pose when attacked

