Version 5.0.3, Decisions & Positions

Dev Notes
- February is a short month, and has been a difficult one. But we are committed to our update cycle, whether rain or shine, and have prepared some fresh delights for you to enjoy.
- Rest in peace, Spam, you will be dearly missed.
Act V Features
- Court: Resolving your obligations in the lowlands (two variants, collab with Var and DoItToJulia).
- Court: Resolving your obligations in the highlands (collab with Garoompahfah and DoItToJulia).
- Court: Dealing with the remnants of the Drakesgard (two variants).
- Harem: Catching up with broken Naho (two variants, collab with Mattrex).
- Dynamic: You can ask Darja about what kind of queen she is going to be (collab with Garoompahfah).
- Dynamic: You can ask Issa about Valzira’s accusations towards him (collab with HereToHelp and DoItToJulia).
- Art: Chia sacrifices everything for her career (Lubbio).
- Art: Marie-Anne’s cowgirl adventure, non-pregnant version (Lubbio).
- Art: A full-size variant for Chia’s manual scene (Lubbio).
- Art: A pregnant variant for Naho’s broken captive scene (Lubbio).
- Art: Captive sprites for Heloise, remastered (four variants, Irrelevant Art)
- Art: Pregnant sprites for Heloise, remastered (Irrelevant Art).
- Art: Pregnant sprites for broken Naho (Irrelevant Art).
- Art: A haze effect for the wolf tribe’s hallucinogen-bombs.
- Animation: Animated idles for captive Heloise, remastered (twenty-eight variants, Amon Ra)
- Animation: Animated idles for pregnant Heloise, remastered (seven variants, Amon Ra).
- Animation: Animated idles for the court herald (two variants, Amon Ra).
- Animation: Animated idles for pregnant broken Naho (Amon Ra).
- Voice: The dragon’s part in the palace discussion with Heloise (GreyScale).
- Voice: Zizeryx’s appearance at court (Jezebeth).
- Gallery: Chia’s palace handjob and vaginal scenes have been added to the gallery.
- Gallery: Marie-Anne’s non-pregnant cowgirl scene has been added to the gallery.
Act I-IV Features
- Dynamic: When challenged by your kobolds, you can give a less definitive answer about Darja’s status (collab with Garoompahfah).
- Voice: The second half of Malagar’s veterinary checkup on Naho (Robin Peakway).
- Voice: Malagar’s conversation with you about your daughter (Robin Peakway).
- Voice: Zizeryx’s part in fixing Maelys (two variants, Jezebeth).
- Voice: Zizeryx’s part in the followup to Naho’s infernal fate (Jezebeth).
- UI: A master volume slider has been added to the Preferences (HereToHelp).
- UI: Setting your text speed to maximum will also remove the pause at the end of sentences (Tosk & HereToHelp).
- Gallery: Sabetha & Inej’s wolfman fate has been added to the gallery.
Tweaks
- Steam Cloud should now work for Steam Deck users, and cloud saves are transferable between the demo and full versions. Cloud saves will work across different platforms if you clear out your local data first - see our guide on Steam (Tosk, HereToHelp, & TheTrainDoctor).
- The Court recess now occurs after the first three decision-making events, rather than prior to them.
- The Drakesgard Commander is labelled as such during his interaction with Balthorne in Act III.
- Enid, Heloise, Maelys, and Mina have had their background sprite handling updated to be in line with the rest of our cast.
- Pregnancy reveals for Malice’s potential mothers have had their visual direction improved.
- If you impregnate both of Malice’s potential mothers, but do not speak to either of them during gestation, Malice will be born to the person impregnated first.
- Malagar’s conversation with you about your daughter has had its visual direction improved.
- Our new haze effect has been added to the wolf tribe’s rooftop sequence, during the assault on Pale Rock.
- Game credits have been updated.
Fixes
- Adeline's ‘shouting’ animated emote now displays the proper animation.
- Narration will make more sense if you reach Act V with Darja without ever learning her name.
- Thanks to our new sprites, Heloise’s dress no longer magically repairs itself via the miracle of new life.
- Marie-Anne's dungeon scene will not suddenly hop to art for a different scene midway through.
- Numerous typos have been corrected.
- And everything caught in playtesting. Thank you, playtesters!
Changed files in this update