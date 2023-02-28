Major update - new version and new experience

Update content:
newly added:
New mine resource points
New cave resource points
Newly added marsh ecosystem
New island thermal ecosystem
New marine ecosystem
Add a huge city
A new NPC camp has been added. Currently, NPC has no corresponding interaction
Modify:
New ecological vegetation system
New biological ecosystem, such as birds and fish
A lot of LOD optimization has been carried out for the model, and the scene can be more content to optimize the FPS experience
Repair:
Fix several bugs
Fix the problem that you can't stop swimming
Tips:
This update will affect the previous archive. If you enter the game and it is not in the normal position, please commit suicide or clear the archive in the menu
remarks:
This update has made great adjustments to the game scene. The empty world has become full, and some problems that can not be avoided in the open world have also emerged. The problem of optimizing FPS is a big project and very cumbersome. A lot of time has been spent on it. After this optimization, it has not reached the best state. After all, it is a gradual process. Limited by personal development, there is not much energy on it at present, At the same time, the planned online mode is also in full swing. Please look forward to it. I believe the apocalypse will get better and better.
Changed files in this update