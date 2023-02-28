 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

소울 가디언즈 update for 28 February 2023

Maintenance on February 28th (Tue)

Share · View all patches · Build 10654454 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello. Soul Guardians.

A temporary inspection will be conducted on February 28th (Tue). Please refer to the schedule below to avoid any inconvenience while using the game.

[Maintenance Time]

  • February 28th (Tue), 10:50~10:55 (UTC)

[Precautions]

  • The game service will not be available during the inspection and the inspection schedule may change.

[1.044 Update Details]

<Maintenance Content>

  • Fix the issue where the connection is terminated with a low probability when leveling up or synthesizing 'Chain Arts' in the dungeon.
  • Strengthening of the vulnerable parts of the security server.
  • Fixing the issue where the party server connection is terminated due to errors.

Thank you.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2126011
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link