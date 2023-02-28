Maintenance on February 28th (Tue)

Hello. Soul Guardians.
A temporary inspection will be conducted on February 28th (Tue). Please refer to the schedule below to avoid any inconvenience while using the game.
[Maintenance Time]
- February 28th (Tue), 10:50~10:55 (UTC)
[Precautions]
- The game service will not be available during the inspection and the inspection schedule may change.
[1.044 Update Details]
<Maintenance Content>
- Fix the issue where the connection is terminated with a low probability when leveling up or synthesizing 'Chain Arts' in the dungeon.
- Strengthening of the vulnerable parts of the security server.
- Fixing the issue where the party server connection is terminated due to errors.
Thank you.
