20230229版本更新 Version update

Build 10654211 · Last edited 28 February 2023

1、修复吴迪持枪滑步及增加拾取动画

Fix Wu Di's slide with gun and add pickup animation

2、修复AI队友无法在某些地区移动问题

2、Fix the problem that AI teammates can't move in some areas

3、修复狂暴僵尸随机锁定玩家或AI队友问题（现在队友被杀死僵尸的目标将变成玩家）

3、Fixed the problem of random targeting of players or AI teammates by furious zombies

【公告及更新预告】[Announcement and update notice]

抢先体验关卡终极boss【旱魃】正在紧张制作及调试当中

Take the lead to experience the ultimate boss demon of drought【Han Ba】, which is under intense production and commissioning