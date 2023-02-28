 Skip to content

Hentai Blackjack update for 28 February 2023

Leaderboards now working!

Share · View all patches · Build 10654189 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear players,

We have fixed the leaderboards issue. Now they should work properly!

We hope you enjoy the game!

Thanks for playing Hentai Blackjack

Utsukushii Games

