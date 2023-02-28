 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bio Prototype update for 28 February 2023

New Organ: Stomach

Share · View all patches · Build 10654173 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added a new Organ type, Stomach. A Stomach is a powerful Organ which has very high brain capacity cost. The cost could be reduced to a reasonable value by making certain connections. Stomachs could be unlocked by the new achievement, One with nothing
Added 3 new Nerves
Improved last wave completion mechanism. Now players gain instant victory after defeating all Bosses of the last wave
Improved Charge gain rate for stationary Bladders
Replaced Glutton’s initial Organ set with a new Bladder based set
Fixed a bug where endless upgrades did not work
Fixed the cell cap to 99999999

Changed files in this update

Depot 1498041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link