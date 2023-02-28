New Organ: Stomach

Added a new Organ type, Stomach. A Stomach is a powerful Organ which has very high brain capacity cost. The cost could be reduced to a reasonable value by making certain connections. Stomachs could be unlocked by the new achievement, One with nothing

Added 3 new Nerves

Improved last wave completion mechanism. Now players gain instant victory after defeating all Bosses of the last wave

Improved Charge gain rate for stationary Bladders

Replaced Glutton’s initial Organ set with a new Bladder based set

Fixed a bug where endless upgrades did not work

Fixed the cell cap to 99999999