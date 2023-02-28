The Division 2 - Season 11: Reign of Fire

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

A new manhunt has begun with the launch of Season 11: Reign of Fire! Here is all you need to know about Season 11 - the third and final season for Year 4 of The Division 2.

Contents

Season 11: Reign of Fire Manhunt

Season 11: Reign of Fire Calendar

Gear, Weapons & Talents

Quality of Life Changes

Other Changes

Apparel Event

Season Pass

MANHUNT

With the Black Tusk and True Sons alliance solidified and Captain Lewis's troops joining the Division, new battle lines are drawn.

Natalya Sokolova has come out of the shadows and is taking a more active and visible role leading the Black Tusk on more aggressive campaigns across Washington.

Additionally, Hunters have been more active in the capital and a new recruit emerges to help decipher encrypted Hunter Drone files.

Season 11 follows the story of the latest target to find - Zachary "Stovepipe" Beattie, an Explosive Ordinance Disposal Specialist. Tasked to destroy explosives, Stovepipe began collecting schematics and prototypes for increasingly unstable Improvised Explosive Devices. This caught the eye of the Black Tusk, who eventually recruited Stovepipe as one of their own.

The Division is now tasked to collect intel for Stovepipe's whereabouts. To do that, we must find and neutralize four targets (Charles "Chunks" Crawford, Lieutenant Bantam, Mort "Cursed" Kellogg and Beatrice "Auntie" Kaplan). Taking down these four targets is the key to locating Stovepipe. Good luck, Agents!

CALENDAR

GEAR, WEAPONS & TALENTS

Season 11 comes with an array of new weapons and gear! This includes one Gear- and one Brand Set, one new Exotic Weapon, 2 new Named Weapons and a bunch of new Weapons & Gear Talents. And finally, Season 11 is bringing back a fan favorite from The Division 1 - NinjaBike Messenger Exotic Backpack!

NEW EXOTIC WEAPON

[table][tr][td]Sacrum Imperium

Exotic variation of the G28 Marksman Rifle[/td][td]Talent The Trap

Tags enemies when in scope (maximum 10). Killing any marked target with a headshot applies 10 second Burn Status Effect and gives a 50% (20% in PVP modes) Speed Movement decrease on all other targets.

Cooldown is 30 seconds. Killing another enemy with a headshot shortens the cooldown for 10 seconds. Targets are marked after 2 seconds in scope.[/td][/tr][/table]





NEW EXOTIC GEAR

[table][tr][td]NinjaBike Messenger Bag

Exotic Backpack[/td][td]Talent Resourceful

Slots in with any equipped Gear Set and/or Brand Set item to fulfill a requirement towards unlocking a Gear Sets bonus. Allows to unlock bonuses from multiple sets simultaneously.[/td][/tr][/table]



NEW GEAR

[table][tr][td]Hotshot

Gear Set[/td][td]2 Pieces equipped give +30% Marksman Rifle Damage & +30% Stability

3 Pieces equipped give +30% Headshot Damage

4 Pieces equipped give access to a new unique talent

Talent Headache

First Headshot with a Marksman Rifle will increase next headshot by 20%, second consecutive headshot with a Marksman Rifle will give +10% armor (if at full armor it will give bonus armor max +50% of current armor value), third consecutive headshot will refill magazine. From the fourth headshot forward, agents will get all 3 bonuses for each consecutive headshot kill. Missing a headshot will reset the cycle.

Chest and Backpack Bonuses:

Chest Talent Daring

Increases bonus Armor from 50% to 100%

Backpack Talent Blessed

Agents can miss a headshot before resetting the cycle[/td][/tr][tr][td]Habsburg Guard a.k.a. "HG"Brand Set[/td][td]1 Piece equipped gives +15% Headshot Damage2 Pieces equipped give +15% Marksman Rifle Damage3 Pieces equipped give 10% Status Effect

Chest and Backpack Bonuses:

Named Chest Cherished

Talent Perfect Trauma

Applies blind to enemy hit in the head. Cooldown 20 seconds. Applies bleed to an enemy hit in the chest. Cooldown 20 seconds.

Named Backpack The Courier

Talent Perfect Creeping Death

Causing Status Effect on an enemy has a chance to spread that same Status Effect to the nearest enemy within a 10-meter radius. Can only occur once every 10 seconds.[/td][/tr][/table]



NEW NAMED WEAPON

[table][tr][td]Prophet

Police 686 Magnum revolver[/td][td]Talent Perfectly Determined

Killing an enemy with a headshot guarantees that the next shot will be a critical headshot. Exclusive for Pistols, Rifles and Marksmen Rifles.[/td][/tr][tr][td]Relic

G28 Marksmen Rifle[/td][td]Talent Perfectly Determined

Killing an enemy with a headshot guarantees that the next shot will be a critical headshot. Exclusive for Pistols, Rifles and Marksmen Rifles.[/td][/tr][tr][td]Talent Determined[/td][td]Killing an enemy with a headshot guarantees that the next shot will be a guaranteed headshot.

Exclusive for Pistols, Rifles and Marksmen Rifles.[/td][/tr][/table]

BALANCING EXISTING GEAR

[table][tr][td]Doctor Home Exotic Rifle[/td][td]Armor repair kit dropped upon killing a marked target will be picked up automatically and will no longer drop at the target’s position.

Changed 15% Armor regen to 10% Armor regen.[/td][/tr][/table]

QUALITY OF LIFE CHANGES

PVP

Lower Skill Tier players will be able to use the Jammer skill against Skill Tier players 3 levels above their own.

Fixed an issue where Shrapnel Trap would apply PvE damage in PvP.

Exotics that are otherwise exclusive to a specific source are available as random contaminated drops in the DZ. Exotic weapons that can be received as random loot drops after killing enemies in DZ: The Ravenous The Bighorn Eagle Bearer



UI

Added an Inventory Pouch Space AR on the backpack to allow players see the remaining space in their Inventory after looting an item.

Added a checkmark displaying the current Loadout equipped. To find the checkmark go to the Main Menu - Inventory - Press H for Loadouts.

The Caches tab from the Apparel Event Menu will display the ongoing Apparel Event cache image. When no Apparel Event is running, the default cache box will be displayed.

Season tile background will display the current ongoing event.

Added an item type display icon to the Apparel Cache Reveal button.

OTHER CHANGES

GEAR & TALENTS

Fixed with the Focus Chest Talent not being triggered when aiming with the Doctor Home Exotic Rifle and Oh Carol Named Marksman Rifle.

Fixed the issue with The Doctor Home Exotic Rifle deconstruction not giving exotic components.

Fixed the issue where changing between two loadouts of Gear sets that have at least two distinct item pieces nullified the effect of the set bonus.

The Twinkling Lights Talent from the Oh Carol Named Marksman Rifle can no longer be added to the Recalibration Library at the Recalibration Station

Fixed the issue with the mark from the Sledgehammer and Perfected Sledgehammer Talents applying the movement speed debuff to the player

EXPERTISE

Exclamation mark now disappears after checking an item in the Expertise Menu

Fixed the issue with the highlighted item in a Gear/Brand Set category not resetting when switching from one set to another.

Fixed the issue where scrolling through a gear piece's stats in the Expertise Menu also caused scrolling through the items list.

Fixed the issue with the incorrect manufacturer name being shown in the Donation Materials tab of the Expertise Menu for the Fox's Prayer Kneepads.

Fixed the issues with the information panel for the highlighted item not updating the Mods and Dye fields.

Fixed the issue with the Expertise level of the weapon not increasing when donating the Oh Carol Marksman Riffle at the Recalibration Station.

Fixed the issue with the Expertise level being shown as -1 for all the specialization sidearms.

Added the missing "Insufficient Materials" prompt that should appear when trying to upgrade any item from the Specialization category.

PVP

Fixed the issue where players could enter both invaded and non-invaded Dark Zone with no other players around by turning Rogue just as they were about to log out

UI

Fixed the tooltip for the "True Sons Broadcast Outpost" SHD Side Mission.

Fixed the issue with The Full Stop Talent displaying the TAC-50 C Rifle signature weapon ammo icon.

VANITY

Fixed minor clipping issues for the Dark Path Apparel Event items.

Fixed minor clipping issues for the Santa Suit.

Fixed minor clipping issues for the Gamology outfit.

APPAREL EVENT

New Season means new vanity items!

When the event is active, you can earn Apparel Cache keys in game by levelling up your watch levels and unlock the different items through caches. The best part is there are no duplicates in these event caches!

Necessary Tactics

This apparel event is scheduled to be released in March and features 6 outfits to collect alongside completion rewards such as three new masks.

The theme of the Apparel Event is Camouflage. A sneak peek below at one of the outfits shows the Let's Go outfit which has one of a kind asymmetrical vest.

Necessary Tactics Apparel Event keys for the Apparel Caches can be earned from the following sources: 1 free key granted to all players, SHD Levelling - one key every four SHD levels, direct purchase with Premium Credits, and, if you are a Season 11 Pass owner, you’ll be granted 3 extra keys.

SEASON PASS

The optional Season Pass is available for 1000 Premium Credits ($9.99 or your regional equivalent) in the in-game store, granting additional cosmetics and opportunities for season gear as you progress. Season 11: Reign of Fire is available to all The Division® 2 Warlords of New York owners and Ubisoft+ subscribers.

In addition, players with the Season Pass can gain access to the following premium track rewards:

12 new weapon skins

11 new gear dyes

Two new face masks – one available as the level 100 reward

Keep an eye out for the Known Issues to be released. These will be shared on the official forums. You can also track some of the top-level investigations being conducted by the team over on our Known Issues Board.

We look forward to seeing you dive into the missions and objectives for the Season 11 Manhunt, as well as diving deeper into and unravelling some of the mysteries around Sokolova and Stovepipe.

Good luck out there!

/THE DIVISION 2 TEAM