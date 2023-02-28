2023.02 Update: Added Easy Mode, etc.

Hello Big Rabbits!

We are here to inform you about the February update.

1. Addition of Easy Mode

First of all, "Easy Mode" has been updated for players who are new or unfamiliar with platformers!

By choosing "Easy Mode", you can explore the world and the story more comfortably.

There are two difficulties: "Normal Mode" and "Easy Mode".

You can choose one of the two when starting the game or selecting an empty save slot for the first time.

※ The default difficulty for Early Access is "Normal Mode".

You can also go to ESC -> Settings to change the difficulty.

※ Even for a save slot that was created before the update, the difficulty mode can be changed in-game.

2. Etc.

Chapter 3 has been improved with the addition/editing of scenarios.

(Particularly in Chapters 1 and 2, detailed scenario improvements have been made to more clearly indicate that Jose knows the human language.)

Some background resources in Chapter 1 have been modified/added.

Various character animations have been added, including Talki preening its wings and Jose reading a book.

The name of a specific flower has been changed.

("Mulle" was changed to "Everwish".)

Interactive elements have been added to the prologue and Chapter 3.

(Added a dropped book at the entrance to Jose's room in the prologue and added a book to the ancient burrow library in Chapter 3.)

After experiencing an episode, a pop-up appears with a photocard covering the screen.

Studio Doodal will continue to work hard to improve user experience.

We welcome any reports of relevant bugs and issues through the comments section of the related notice, the Steam discussion page, or our email address (studiodoodal@gmail.com).