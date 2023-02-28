 Skip to content

Soulworker update for 28 February 2023

[Maintenance] Regular Maintenance on March 2nd

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello, this is an announcement from SoulWorker.
We are here to inform you that regular maintenance will be conducted to provide a better quality of service.

◆ Maintenance Announcement

  • Date: Thursday, March 2nd
  • Duration: Approx. 6hrs 10min

[table]
[tr]
[th]Time zone[/th]
[th]From[/th]
[th]To[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]GMT[/td]
[td]March 2nd 00:50[/td]
[td]March 2nd 07:00[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]PST[/td]
[td]March 1st 16:50[/td]
[td]March 1st 23:00[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]KST[/td]
[td]March 2nd 09:50[/td]
[td]March 2nd 16:00[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]

  • Contents: Server Optimization and Future Updates
  • Rewards: Gruton Coins x2,000, Mats x6, Super High-Dose Vitamins Z x6, Energy Converters x3
  • "[LIMITED] SoulWorker PLUS [1D]" item will be provided ONLY for Accounts with SoulWorker PLUS currently activated.

※ Maintenance Rewards will be available before the following hours:

[table]
[tr]
[th]Time zone[/th]
[th]Before[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]GMT[/td]
[td]March 3rd 01:00 [/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]PST[/td]
[td]March 2nd 17:00 [/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]KST[/td]
[td]March 3rd 10:00 [/td]
[/tr]
[/table]

※ Log-in or access to SoulWorker is unavailable during maintenance. So please make sure to log-out in a safe environment to ensure nothing happens to your account during this time.

For further details, please refer to the STEAM Update Announcement.

We will try our best to return your love and support by providing the best service.

Thank you.

