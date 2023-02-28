（小型更新）启动器更换图标、备用启动器更换ONScripter-Yuri（感谢DevSee的ONScripter-Yuri开源项目）

（小型更新）启动器更换图标、新增加ONScripter-Yuri 备用启动器
（感谢DevSee的ONScripter-Yuri开源项目）
DevSee大佬的ONScripter-Yuri开源地址：https://github.com/YuriSizuku/OnscripterYuri
