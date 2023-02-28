Update 1.37.243 - Map Filter, Game Listing, Formatting

- UI: map filter allowing to search locally installed map scenarios by number of players, teams and if balanced or not.
- UI: minor update for rankings table coloring.
- Hosted Troops: they show now the orientation of the host when selected and visible!
- Game Listing: the spectators/watch panel has now a [List All...] button that lists all the games in the system across all the servers.
- Steam Browser: now disabled and the game uses a regular browser to open link (some stuff just doesn't work right with the Steam browser).
- Modding: modding instructions moved from website directly into the game (so they can also be translated).
- Modding: option to supply a custom HUD offset via "HUD Offset Custom" (template setting). If that checkbox is disabled (by default), changing the HUD offsets in the module.config files would have no effect.
- Modding: template.zip updated (2023-02-25). It has all the HUD offsets reset to (0,0). Please use this latest version if you are planning custom modding with custom HUD offsets.
- Formatting: support for monospaced texts integrated (ASCII only). Code tags "{MONO}" which is new, and "{CODE}" which is now working.
- Formatting: support for color multiplication inside a text when using {TINT:...|M}.
- Disabling AI: rated games require the AI to be enabled in multiplayer games for balancing reasons. If the AI option is disabled, a game needs to be set to non-rated.
- Release History: now shown within the game via settings screen under "History".
- Release/Latest: the latest release information is now shown if you are running a new version and there is versioning information available.
- Language: font updated with additional glyphs for rendering.
- Language: re-formatted instructions for translations, API access, modding and such.
- Language: latest translations added - Thanks :-D
- Language: minor spelling fixes.
- Moderation: Executives can now also delete quick join games and games created via event system.
- Maintenance: betting setup option also removed from events setup (moderator function).
- Maintenance: build system updated to gradle 7.6 (from 6.9.2).
- Bugfix: approving (or rejecting) a large number of transactions could result in a network timeout because it took too long.
- Bugfix: bugfix for certain HTTP calls having GET/POST and Content-Type wrongly defined.
- Bugfix: improper screen context size when application exited fullscreen mode via outside call (not from within game).
- Bugfix Crashes: some potential crashes at boot of the game identified and fixed.
Demise of Nations update for 28 February 2023
Update 1.37.243 - Map Filter, Game Listing, Formatting
Patchnotes via Steam Community
