Demise of Nations update for 28 February 2023

Update 1.37.243 - Map Filter, Game Listing, Formatting

Build 10653784

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • UI: map filter allowing to search locally installed map scenarios by number of players, teams and if balanced or not.
  • UI: minor update for rankings table coloring.
  • Hosted Troops: they show now the orientation of the host when selected and visible!
  • Game Listing: the spectators/watch panel has now a [List All...] button that lists all the games in the system across all the servers.
  • Steam Browser: now disabled and the game uses a regular browser to open link (some stuff just doesn't work right with the Steam browser).
  • Modding: modding instructions moved from website directly into the game (so they can also be translated).
  • Modding: option to supply a custom HUD offset via "HUD Offset Custom" (template setting). If that checkbox is disabled (by default), changing the HUD offsets in the module.config files would have no effect.
  • Modding: template.zip updated (2023-02-25). It has all the HUD offsets reset to (0,0). Please use this latest version if you are planning custom modding with custom HUD offsets.
  • Formatting: support for monospaced texts integrated (ASCII only). Code tags "{MONO}" which is new, and "{CODE}" which is now working.
  • Formatting: support for color multiplication inside a text when using {TINT:...|M}.
  • Disabling AI: rated games require the AI to be enabled in multiplayer games for balancing reasons. If the AI option is disabled, a game needs to be set to non-rated.
  • Release History: now shown within the game via settings screen under "History".
  • Release/Latest: the latest release information is now shown if you are running a new version and there is versioning information available.
  • Language: font updated with additional glyphs for rendering.
  • Language: re-formatted instructions for translations, API access, modding and such.
  • Language: latest translations added - Thanks :-D
  • Language: minor spelling fixes.
  • Moderation: Executives can now also delete quick join games and games created via event system.
  • Maintenance: betting setup option also removed from events setup (moderator function).
  • Maintenance: build system updated to gradle 7.6 (from 6.9.2).
  • Bugfix: approving (or rejecting) a large number of transactions could result in a network timeout because it took too long.
  • Bugfix: bugfix for certain HTTP calls having GET/POST and Content-Type wrongly defined.
  • Bugfix: improper screen context size when application exited fullscreen mode via outside call (not from within game).
  • Bugfix Crashes: some potential crashes at boot of the game identified and fixed.

