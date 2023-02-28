Optimize the item list of the carriage station, and put the items that can be transported by horse carriage at the top
Optimize the rack to store spoiled food, and the compost bucket to transport spoiled food
Optimize the shelf minimum 22 maximum 1515
Optimize the facilities that have been linked to the horse station, and the facility window will display a reminder
Optimization The treasury material demand has the highest priority, and items can be imported from anywhere
Optimize shelves, trading desks, and horse stations. When moving out items manually, they can be placed in the nearest storage facility that can receive the item
领地：种田与征战 update for 28 February 2023
2-28 Storage function optimization
Optimize the item list of the carriage station, and put the items that can be transported by horse carriage at the top
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update