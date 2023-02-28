 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

领地：种田与征战 update for 28 February 2023

2-28 Storage function optimization

Share · View all patches · Build 10653747 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Optimize the item list of the carriage station, and put the items that can be transported by horse carriage at the top
Optimize the rack to store spoiled food, and the compost bucket to transport spoiled food
Optimize the shelf minimum 22 maximum 1515
Optimize the facilities that have been linked to the horse station, and the facility window will display a reminder
Optimization The treasury material demand has the highest priority, and items can be imported from anywhere
Optimize shelves, trading desks, and horse stations. When moving out items manually, they can be placed in the nearest storage facility that can receive the item

Changed files in this update

Depot 1455911
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link