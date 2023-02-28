2-28 Storage function optimization

Optimize the item list of the carriage station, and put the items that can be transported by horse carriage at the top

Optimize the rack to store spoiled food, and the compost bucket to transport spoiled food

Optimize the shelf minimum 22 maximum 1515

Optimize the facilities that have been linked to the horse station, and the facility window will display a reminder

Optimization The treasury material demand has the highest priority, and items can be imported from anywhere

Optimize shelves, trading desks, and horse stations. When moving out items manually, they can be placed in the nearest storage facility that can receive the item