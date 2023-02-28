Update 0.5.8 released!



Our favourite level Sawdust Inc. finally gets a night time version and it's a complete visual redesigned that doesn't just change the look and feel, but also the layout and gameplay. Make sure to bring your boots.

Sawdust Inc. has seen better days. A once thriving store, now a decrepit and abandoned building, left to crumble under the wrath of nature. The sky pours down rain relentlessly, flooding the old store and causing the water level to increase by the minute. As you race through the area, steer clear of the barricades that are holding back the deluge, you have been warned!





