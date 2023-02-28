 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Liftoff: Micro Drones update for 28 February 2023

Update 0.5.8 released!

Share · View all patches · Build 10653666 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Our favourite level Sawdust Inc. finally gets a night time version and it's a complete visual redesigned that doesn't just change the look and feel, but also the layout and gameplay. Make sure to bring your boots.

Sawdust Inc. has seen better days. A once thriving store, now a decrepit and abandoned building, left to crumble under the wrath of nature. The sky pours down rain relentlessly, flooding the old store and causing the water level to increase by the minute. As you race through the area, steer clear of the barricades that are holding back the deluge, you have been warned!



Changed files in this update

Liftoff: Micro Drones (Windows 64bit) Depot 1432321
  • Loading history…
Liftoff: Micro Drones (macOS) Depot 1432322
  • Loading history…
Liftoff: Micro Drones (Linux) Depot 1432323
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link