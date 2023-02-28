Hi everyone!

First, I'm sorry that this update took me such a long time. The EA launch was an incredibly great success, that I had not anticipated at all and so i have been completely overwelmed by feedbacks and everything around the launch. I'm still very late on reading the forum, but I will! Thank you so much to everyone answering and helping players.

Also :

I've setup a crowdin page for anyone to help improving the translation. The initial localization was done by pro translators but it seems there was still a lot of issues. So if you wish to help, don't hesitate to check a few sentenes in your langage. It will also be much easier to handle the little changes on each game update. You can discuss in on the discord (channel #translation-crowdin)

We now have a wiki:

It's still a very early state. I will (as soon as possible...) add items pages with data from the game, including all recipes. I created a #wiki channel on the discord to discuss it.

And here is the update:

Plan B - v0.6.5 build 644

Improvements:

lines creation complete rework. Build trucks & trains directly from the build menu, no need to build stops anymore.

Balance:

increase the city minimum altitude (at world creation)

lower the water initial creation altitude

change the gray overlay, light gray for future oceans bottom

Bugs fix:

fix vehicles kept alive after creating a new world

Minor: