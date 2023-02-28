The countdown to the release of Summum Aeterna begins

Worlds:

New world available: "Hyperborea"

Area 1: Fjord Coast

Area 2: Odin's Bastion

Gameplay:

Added a resource indicator to the Chaos bar

Removed resource indicators from the game menu

Added resource indicators in Famished Town

Dummytama's user interface has been improved

Improved the visibility of the "Bat" enemy

Improved interaction with the wish selector on seeds influenced by Chaos

Changed game menu stat panel to include "Super Critical"

The Chaos Monoliths tutorial now appears on first use

Improved the calculation of the extra cut made by scythes with the "Fatality" upgrade

Improved visibility in "Opera House" arena battles when waves of enemies spawn

Seeds:

New world seed available: "Hyperborea"

Added 5 new seed trophies:

Demon's Mother Seed Trophy

Chaos Seed Trophy

Hyperborea Seed Trophy

2 Valkyrie Trophies (Normal and Hard)

Genes:

"Horde" gen levels have been expanded, adjusting them to the difficulty curve (current max level 6)

Expanded the levels of the "Sentinels" gene by adjusting them to the difficulty curve (current max level 5)

Modified the spawn weight of the "Trickster" gene

"Loot" gene levels have been increased (current max level 5)

Enemies:

Added 9 new enemies:

Snow Abomination

Missing Link

Hermit Troll

Glacial Viper

Headless Draug

Face Seeker

Norman Marauder

Berserker

Frost Mage

Added 2 new environmental traps:

Ice Spitting Crater

Anti-Leg Clamps

Bosses:

3 new bosses available: "Frindala, Sveneka and Astrida, Defenders of Valhalla"

Guardians of mythical Hyperborea, priestesses in the service of the almighty Odin, and veterans of countless skirmishes in the southern realms, the Defenders of Valhalla welcome all warriors fallen in battle, but despise those whose souls cannot be extinguished. They consider immortality an insult to the handiwork of the Norse god, and no one bearing that stigma should walk in the sacred land of the brave... Will they make an exception for the King of Darkness?

Gems:

New type of Gem available: Supercritical

Once embedded on a weapon, this gem allows for Super Critical Hits. Increases Super Critical Chance by 5% per level

New type of Gem available: Regeneration

Equip this gem to gain 1% health every set amount of time. Time is reduced per level

New type of Gem available: Handicap

Increases your movement speed, attack speed, and your chance to perform supercritical with this gem. Warning: you will lose the ability to perform secondary attacks

New type of Gem available: Debilitating

Puts enemies into "weakness" status ailment, reducing their damage by 15% base + 7% per level of rarity

New type of Gem available: Bully

The power of this gem allows you to deal 10% more damage per level to enemies affected by the "weakness" status ailment

Updated "Epidemic" Gem

The radius of action based on rarity level has been recalibrated, and now enemies affected by the spread area are stunned for 0.2 base seconds + 0.1 per rarity level

Weapons:

Updated "Sawtooth Edge" sword (Ascension available)

SUMMUM: -Recharge: When performing supercritical damage

-Passive: Increases your chance to Super Crit by a base 10% + 2.5% per rarity level

-Active: All critical hits become supercritical for 4 seconds

Updated "Master Sword" sword (Ascension available)

Base damage per stack changed to 5% + 1% per rarity level

SUMMUM: -Recharge: When hitting enemies

-Passive: Extends the maximum number of enemies you can stack to 30

-Active: Instantly adds 5 stacks

Updated "Agony" scythe (Ascension available)

SUMMUM: -Recharge: When hitting enemies

-Active: Allows you to throw the scythe forward, returning after a while and hitting all enemies in its path. Distance range and speed increase per level of rarity

Updated "Mantis Claw" scythe (Ascension available)

SUMMUM: -Recharge: When hitting enemies

-Passive: When attacking, it generates a wind wave that damages enemies in its path dealing 25% of your damage, and increases the distance range and their speed based on the attack speed

-Active: Generates 8 wind waves in all directions that deal 100% of your damage

Updated "Incendiary" pistol (Ascension available)

SUMMUM: -Recharge: With incineration damage

-Active: Turns the pistol into a flamethrower that will burn the enemy every so often, progressively consuming the summum bar. Its rate of fire increases by 10% per level of rarity

Updated "Quadcannon" pistol (Ascension available)

SUMMUM: -Recharge: At the end of the cooldown time

-Active: Place a turret that will automatically fire at the nearest enemy every so often. Its rate of fire increases by 10% per level of rarity

Updated Scythe "Healer Reaper" (Summum Level)

-Changed the bonus damage on his "Hungry Reaper" form to 50% base + 50% per rarity level

-Changed health cost when attacking in his "Hungry Grim Reaper" form from 1% to base 1% + 1% per rarity level

Updated Scythe "Withering"

-Curse additional damage changed to 6% base + 2% per rarity level

Miscellany: