The countdown to the release of Summum Aeterna begins

New content and improvements included in the "Ragnarök" Update
Worlds:
- New world available: "Hyperborea"
Area 1: Fjord Coast
Area 2: Odin's Bastion
Gameplay:
- Added a resource indicator to the Chaos bar
- Removed resource indicators from the game menu
- Added resource indicators in Famished Town
- Dummytama's user interface has been improved
- Improved the visibility of the "Bat" enemy
- Improved interaction with the wish selector on seeds influenced by Chaos
- Changed game menu stat panel to include "Super Critical"
- The Chaos Monoliths tutorial now appears on first use
- Improved the calculation of the extra cut made by scythes with the "Fatality" upgrade
- Improved visibility in "Opera House" arena battles when waves of enemies spawn
Seeds:
- New world seed available: "Hyperborea"
- Added 5 new seed trophies:
Demon's Mother Seed Trophy
Chaos Seed Trophy
Hyperborea Seed Trophy
2 Valkyrie Trophies (Normal and Hard)
Genes:
- "Horde" gen levels have been expanded, adjusting them to the difficulty curve (current max level 6)
- Expanded the levels of the "Sentinels" gene by adjusting them to the difficulty curve (current max level 5)
- Modified the spawn weight of the "Trickster" gene
- "Loot" gene levels have been increased (current max level 5)
Enemies:
- Added 9 new enemies:
Snow Abomination
Missing Link
Hermit Troll
Glacial Viper
Headless Draug
Face Seeker
Norman Marauder
Berserker
Frost Mage
- Added 2 new environmental traps:
Ice Spitting Crater
Anti-Leg Clamps
Bosses:
- 3 new bosses available: "Frindala, Sveneka and Astrida, Defenders of Valhalla"
Guardians of mythical Hyperborea, priestesses in the service of the almighty Odin, and veterans of countless skirmishes in the southern realms, the Defenders of Valhalla welcome all warriors fallen in battle, but despise those whose souls cannot be extinguished. They consider immortality an insult to the handiwork of the Norse god, and no one bearing that stigma should walk in the sacred land of the brave... Will they make an exception for the King of Darkness?
Gems:
- New type of Gem available: Supercritical
Once embedded on a weapon, this gem allows for Super Critical Hits. Increases Super Critical Chance by 5% per level
- New type of Gem available: Regeneration
Equip this gem to gain 1% health every set amount of time. Time is reduced per level
- New type of Gem available: Handicap
Increases your movement speed, attack speed, and your chance to perform supercritical with this gem. Warning: you will lose the ability to perform secondary attacks
- New type of Gem available: Debilitating
Puts enemies into "weakness" status ailment, reducing their damage by 15% base + 7% per level of rarity
- New type of Gem available: Bully
The power of this gem allows you to deal 10% more damage per level to enemies affected by the "weakness" status ailment
- Updated "Epidemic" Gem
The radius of action based on rarity level has been recalibrated, and now enemies affected by the spread area are stunned for 0.2 base seconds + 0.1 per rarity level
Weapons:
- Updated "Sawtooth Edge" sword (Ascension available)
SUMMUM: -Recharge: When performing supercritical damage
-Passive: Increases your chance to Super Crit by a base 10% + 2.5% per rarity level
-Active: All critical hits become supercritical for 4 seconds
- Updated "Master Sword" sword (Ascension available)
Base damage per stack changed to 5% + 1% per rarity level
SUMMUM: -Recharge: When hitting enemies
-Passive: Extends the maximum number of enemies you can stack to 30
-Active: Instantly adds 5 stacks
- Updated "Agony" scythe (Ascension available)
SUMMUM: -Recharge: When hitting enemies
-Active: Allows you to throw the scythe forward, returning after a while and hitting all enemies in its path. Distance range and speed increase per level of rarity
- Updated "Mantis Claw" scythe (Ascension available)
SUMMUM: -Recharge: When hitting enemies
-Passive: When attacking, it generates a wind wave that damages enemies in its path dealing 25% of your damage, and increases the distance range and their speed based on the attack speed
-Active: Generates 8 wind waves in all directions that deal 100% of your damage
- Updated "Incendiary" pistol (Ascension available)
SUMMUM: -Recharge: With incineration damage
-Active: Turns the pistol into a flamethrower that will burn the enemy every so often, progressively consuming the summum bar. Its rate of fire increases by 10% per level of rarity
- Updated "Quadcannon" pistol (Ascension available)
SUMMUM: -Recharge: At the end of the cooldown time
-Active: Place a turret that will automatically fire at the nearest enemy every so often. Its rate of fire increases by 10% per level of rarity
- Updated Scythe "Healer Reaper" (Summum Level)
-Changed the bonus damage on his "Hungry Reaper" form to 50% base + 50% per rarity level
-Changed health cost when attacking in his "Hungry Grim Reaper" form from 1% to base 1% + 1% per rarity level
- Updated Scythe "Withering"
-Curse additional damage changed to 6% base + 2% per rarity level
Miscellany:
- Added new conversations with "Your Deathness"
- All conversations with "Your Deathness" have been reset. Now you can enjoy its company again and revisit its first sentences
- Fixed a bug where some enemies would sometimes become invulnerable when hit by "stomp"
- Fixed a bug where bosses hitting you would sometimes reduce the King's health to 1
- Fixed a bug that prevented the scythe summum "Agony" from being obtained correctly"
- Fixed a bug where menus in Famished Town would sometimes not close properly
- Fixed a bug where chest locations were sometimes not displayed correctly
- Fixed several typos in dialogues and descriptions
- Fixed a bug where executing Dantilus with the "Touch of the Death" scythe would cause the King to get stuck
- Fixed a bug where rewards and seed refunds were not being given correctly when upgrading to the latest version
- Fixed a bug where resources were sometimes not correctly subtracted when purchasing items from the forge
- Fixed a bug where status ailments were not propagating correctly with some pistols
- Fixed a bug where executing the enemy "Hand of Chaos" would not take damage if he was moving
- Fixed a bug where the stacks of the weapon "Master Sword" were not correctly maintained when changing biomes
- Fixed a bug where the status of the "Healer Reaper" at summum level was not correctly maintained when changing biomes
- Fixed a bug where the King could sometimes heal himself once defeated, interrupting the normal flow of the game
