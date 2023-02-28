 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

NOeSIS-诉说谎言的记忆之物语 update for 28 February 2023

（小型更新）启动器更换图标、新增加ONScripter-Yuri 备用启动器（感谢DevSee的ONScripter-Yuri开源项目）

Share · View all patches · Build 10653575 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

（小型更新）启动器更换图标、新增加ONScripter-Yuri 备用启动器

（感谢DevSee的ONScripter-Yuri开源项目）

DevSee大佬的ONScripter-Yuri开源地址：https://github.com/YuriSizuku/OnscripterYuri

Changed files in this update

NOeSIS01_Chinese Depot 1246021
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link