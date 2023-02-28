v0.16.1 B1

Changelog
New Stuff
- added context-sensitive tooltips to Factory machines
- added tooltips to locked building tiers to indicate how to unlock them
- added essence of existence production as donut reward to exotic experiment
- added fabrics of reality production multiplier as donut reward to exotic experiment
Changes
- 'Rainbow Dust' has mass
- raised the initial hardcaps of essence and fabric rewards from 1000 to 10000
- debug overlay shows active instances per pool instead of entities currently inside pool
Fixes
- fixed Factory not showing full item count of selected item
- fixed asteroids not dropping certain Factory items
- fixed an exception being thrown when picking a Shipyard skill for the first time without having opened the order dialog at least once
- fixed description of exotic experiment prestige not including that donuts are being reset without the according exotic skill
- fixed [spoiler]era electricity[/spoiler] enemies producing navmesh warnings
- fixed achievement hints being purchaseable even though achievement can't be obtained yet
Changed files in this update