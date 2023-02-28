 Skip to content

The Perfect Tower II update for 28 February 2023

v0.16.1 B1

Build 10653469

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog

New Stuff
  • added context-sensitive tooltips to Factory machines
  • added tooltips to locked building tiers to indicate how to unlock them
  • added essence of existence production as donut reward to exotic experiment
  • added fabrics of reality production multiplier as donut reward to exotic experiment
Changes
  • 'Rainbow Dust' has mass
  • raised the initial hardcaps of essence and fabric rewards from 1000 to 10000
  • debug overlay shows active instances per pool instead of entities currently inside pool
Fixes
  • fixed Factory not showing full item count of selected item
  • fixed asteroids not dropping certain Factory items
  • fixed an exception being thrown when picking a Shipyard skill for the first time without having opened the order dialog at least once
  • fixed description of exotic experiment prestige not including that donuts are being reset without the according exotic skill
  • fixed [spoiler]era electricity[/spoiler] enemies producing navmesh warnings
  • fixed achievement hints being purchaseable even though achievement can't be obtained yet

