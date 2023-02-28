Patch v0.5.3 NPCs and new awesome side mission!

Greetings, fellow Vampire Hunters!

Got some exciting news for you in this patch. I've listened to your feedback and have been hard at work to bring you more side missions. I'm thrilled to announce a new mission set in the Vale, where you can defend the Rance from a massive Vampire Bat Attack!

Earn some cash and protect the Ranch every night if you'd like. But watch out for those bats - they have a new flying attack that's sure to keep you on your toes.

In addition to this new content, I've made a few other changes.

-Fixed a strange bug that caused deer to burst into flames when shot with regular arrows.

-Tweaked some UI graphics, including objective markers.

-And for those who prefer a clearer view, I've removed DOF from the Airboat camera.

Hope you enjoy this update and look forward to hearing your feedback. Happy hunting!