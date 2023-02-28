This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, Warriors!

This is Paragon: The Overprime.

Temporary Server maintenance will take place on February 28th.

For more information, please refer to the following.

2/28 Temporary Server Maintenance Notice

Maintenance Time

February 28, 2023 17:30 ~ 18:00 (KST, UTC+9)

*The maintenance time and details are subject to change.

Match-Making Closing Time

February 28, 2023 16:30 (KST, UTC+9)

During Maintenance

You cannot log into the game during maintenance. Ongoing games will end during maintenance.

Maintenance Details

Crunch's Basic Physical Defense and Growth Physical Defense stats have been adjusted

Basic Physical Defense

Before: 65.2

Now: 36

Growth Physical Defense

Growth Physical Defense Before: 3.4

Now: 4.8

Dekker’s Plasma Dome (E-Skill) skill description error has been fixed

Before: Use the skill again before the automatic Dome explosion for earlier detonation with 50% less Damage.

Now: Use the skill again before the automatic Dome explosion for earlier detonation with 80% less Damage.

Maintenance schedule and details are subject to change.

The game will not be accessible while maintenance is in progress.

Please note that the game in progress will be turned off when maintenance begins.

Please log out safely before maintenance starts.

We would like to apologize to all our Warriors for any inconvenience.

Our team will do its best to provide the best possible gameplay environment.

Thank you.