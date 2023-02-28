Update: 1.8.1119.15096

Ahoy all fishermen,
We prepared a new update for the game with fixes and several quality of life improvements.
A new radio channel is added, Simulator FM. You can find more radio channel links to add here.
We improved the ambient cubemaps, this should give a significant improvement for the night time experience. All boat lights have also been revised and improved.
Cubemap Before
Cubemap After
We fixed a huge FPS drop during tutorials and improved how auto saves are done. This will prevent save games to become corrupted in some edge cases.
We also did a potential fix for a issue with the trawl bag physics, that could cause the trawl bag to sometimes flip around during trawling.
Changelog
- Added Simulator FM as radio option
- Added opacity on steering bar when setting net
- Added six new font types for boat names
- Fixed missing head texture on NPC
- Fixed interactable door in cabin on Scarlet
- Fixed hull texture issue on Andrea Gail and Mostein when not owning Scallops DLC
- Fixed stairs on Hermes and Sharky, was possible to get stuck
- Fixed issue with low FPS during tutorials
- Increased average price on Snow Crab
- Improved area around Shelburn
- Improved ambient cubemaps
- Improved lighting on all boats (Incl. Scallops DLC)
- Improved save game routine to prevent corrupted save games
- Minor improvement of AI boats
- Potential fix for trawlbag that could sometimes flip around
- Updated Simulator Radio link
- Updated languages
We are incredibly grateful for the support and love that you have shown for our series, and we look forward to announce a nice surprise end of March. Stay tuned :)
Best regards,
Misc Games Team
