Fishing: North Atlantic update for 28 February 2023

Update: 1.8.1119.15096

Share · View all patches · Build 10653262 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ahoy all fishermen,

We prepared a new update for the game with fixes and several quality of life improvements.

A new radio channel is added, Simulator FM. You can find more radio channel links to add here.

We improved the ambient cubemaps, this should give a significant improvement for the night time experience. All boat lights have also been revised and improved.

Cubemap Before

Cubemap After

We fixed a huge FPS drop during tutorials and improved how auto saves are done. This will prevent save games to become corrupted in some edge cases.

We also did a potential fix for a issue with the trawl bag physics, that could cause the trawl bag to sometimes flip around during trawling.

Changelog

  • Added Simulator FM as radio option
  • Added opacity on steering bar when setting net
  • Added six new font types for boat names
  • Fixed missing head texture on NPC
  • Fixed interactable door in cabin on Scarlet
  • Fixed hull texture issue on Andrea Gail and Mostein when not owning Scallops DLC
  • Fixed stairs on Hermes and Sharky, was possible to get stuck
  • Fixed issue with low FPS during tutorials
  • Increased average price on Snow Crab
  • Improved area around Shelburn
  • Improved ambient cubemaps
  • Improved lighting on all boats (Incl. Scallops DLC)
  • Improved save game routine to prevent corrupted save games
  • Minor improvement of AI boats
  • Potential fix for trawlbag that could sometimes flip around
  • Updated Simulator Radio link
  • Updated languages

We are incredibly grateful for the support and love that you have shown for our series, and we look forward to announce a nice surprise end of March. Stay tuned :)

Best regards,
Misc Games Team

Changed files in this update

Fishing: North Atlantic Content Depot 1264251
Fishing: North Atlantic - Scallop (1602660) Depot Depot 1602660
