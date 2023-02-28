Update: 1.8.1119.15096

Ahoy all fishermen,

We prepared a new update for the game with fixes and several quality of life improvements.

A new radio channel is added, Simulator FM. You can find more radio channel links to add here.

We improved the ambient cubemaps, this should give a significant improvement for the night time experience. All boat lights have also been revised and improved.

Cubemap Before



Cubemap After



We fixed a huge FPS drop during tutorials and improved how auto saves are done. This will prevent save games to become corrupted in some edge cases.

We also did a potential fix for a issue with the trawl bag physics, that could cause the trawl bag to sometimes flip around during trawling.

Changelog

Added Simulator FM as radio option

Added opacity on steering bar when setting net

Added six new font types for boat names

Fixed missing head texture on NPC

Fixed interactable door in cabin on Scarlet

Fixed hull texture issue on Andrea Gail and Mostein when not owning Scallops DLC

Fixed stairs on Hermes and Sharky, was possible to get stuck

Fixed issue with low FPS during tutorials

Increased average price on Snow Crab

Improved area around Shelburn

Improved ambient cubemaps

Improved lighting on all boats (Incl. Scallops DLC)

Improved save game routine to prevent corrupted save games

Minor improvement of AI boats

Potential fix for trawlbag that could sometimes flip around

Updated Simulator Radio link

Updated languages

We are incredibly grateful for the support and love that you have shown for our series, and we look forward to announce a nice surprise end of March. Stay tuned :)

Best regards,

Misc Games Team