Pixelmancer February Daily Update Event Has Been Completed!

The final daily February update is live now and the daily update is now over, what a crazy journey. Pixelmancer has received over 60 updates in the whole month filled with new content and changes!
This was an absolute wild journey and I'm surprised at myself that I didn't miss a single day of updating the game and there were a few days where I was close to skipping an update.
I spent on average 1-3 hours a day on the game during my free time to get this all working and I'm really excited with all the work that's been gone through into improving the game.
The entire February changelog is below
Added new self-revive feature for pets
Added Pixie Revive ability
Added Stadie Revive ability
Added Stadie Damage ability
Added Stadie Health ability
Added Stadie Detect ability
Added Stadie Haste ability
Added Honey Damage ability
Added Honey Health ability
Added Honey Detect ability
Added Honey Haste ability
Added Honey Revive ability
Added Anima Damage ability
Added Anima Health ability
Added Anima Haste ability
Added Novacast Damage ability
Added Novacast Range ability
Added gravestone for Stadie
Added gravestone for Honey
Added Spirian to Soul Mastery
Added Spira to Soul Mastery
Added Zementu to Soul Mastery
Added a "Back to the menu" prompt
Added a new enemy variant system where the same enemies will have different health, damage, movement speed and range (Every enemy now has unique stats while orbiting around their core values)
Added new enemy variant system to Baby Slime
Added new enemy variant system to Slime
Added new enemy variant system to Soul Hunter
Added new enemy variant system to Spirian
Added new enemy variant system to Spira
Added new enemy variant system to Zementu
Reduced the amount required of defeated enemies for low levels on Soul Mastery (This will allow new players to gain luckstones faster)
Reduced the Soulstone cost of all upgrades
Increased Soulstone drop rate for Baby Slime
Increased Soulstone drop rate for Soul Hunter
Increased Soulstone drop rate for Spirian
Increased Player Mana Regen level to 15
Increased Player Max Mana level to 15
Increased Player Health Regen level to 15
Increased Player Max Health level to 15
Increased Player Haste level to 15
Increased Fireball Damage level to 15
Increased Fireball Range level to 15
Increased Pixie's Damage upgrade to level 15
Increased Pixie's Health upgrade to level 15
Increased Pixie's Haste level to 15
Increased Pixie's Detect level to 15
Increased Pixie's upgrade base damage (Pixie now deals more damage than before per level)
Redesigned Player gravestone
Redesigned Fireball upgrade buttons
Changed location and size of keyboard & controller icons for prompt messages
Changed Luckstone to display only the ones gained from Soul Mastery
Changed camera position for Upgrades
Changed camera position for Soul Mastery
Fixed Soul Mastery's level 9 upgrade not working
Fixed white bar issue for ultra-wide users on the main menu
Fixed Player Health Regen upgrade not being displayed correctly
Fixed Stadie's Soulstone cost not being displayed correctly
Fixed Pixie's Revive not saving
Pixie now targets closest to them
Honey now targets furthest to them (This causes Honey to be able to pull a group of enemies to them, like an actual tank role. He's a good bear 🐻)
All pets now face the direction they move
All enemies now face the direction they move
Improved pet's path finding towards the enemy
Improved unlock visibility for weapons, abilities and pets that require to be unlocked first before upgrading them
Removed Pixie Reborn (This ability was removed due to the replacement of the new revive mechanics)
